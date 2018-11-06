By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Body Irresisibly Smooth 75Ml

4.5(2)Write a review
£ 1.50
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • NIVEA® Body Lotion Irresistibly Smooth
  • Are you looking for long lasting soft skin?
  • Try NIVEA® Irresistibly Smooth Lotion for beautifully, soft, silky skin.
  • The non-greasy softening formula with precious Shea Butter supplies your skin with long lasting intensive moisture
  • With regular use you experience a smoother and softer skin for days
  • Indulgent moisture care
  • 24 noticeably smoother skin
  • Dry skin
  • Shea butter
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, C15-19 Alkane, Cetearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, Glyceryl Glucoside, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Linalool, Limonene, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citral, Geraniol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Thailand

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • 20245 Hamburg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS,
  • UK.
  • www.NIVEA.com

Net Contents

75ml ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

AWESOME!

5 stars

ONE OF THE BEST MOISTURIZING BODY LOTIONS IN THE MARKET! LOVE THE SCENT!!!

Formula changed?

4 stars

Has the formula changed? My old one is strong smelling and the new one isn’t as strong?!

