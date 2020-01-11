Tesco Romanesco Cauliflower Each

Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Cut away all outer leaves and stalks and break into evenly sized florets.

Microwave

800W / 900W 4 mins / 3½ mins

Place in a microwaveable dish and add 3 tablespoons of water.

Cover loosely and cook on full power.

Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven

Time: 20-25 mins

Temp: 190°C / 375°F / Gas 5

Place florets into a roasting dish and toss with 1-2 tbsp. olive oil.

Season and cook in a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes or until tender.

Hob

Time: 8-10 mins

Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 8-10 minutes or until tender.

Drain well before serving.

Steam

Time: 10-12 mins

Place in a steamer for 10-12 minutes or until tender.

Cooking Warnings:

All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.