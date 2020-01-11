By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Romanesco Cauliflower Each

£ 1.20
£1.20/each
Per 100g
  • Energy160kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 160kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Romanesco cauliflower.
  • Harvested by hand Trimmed and packed in the field with sweet, nutty flavour At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. All our romanesco cauliflowers come from a trusted grower in the UK. TH Clements is a family owned business which has been growing cauliflower for 50 years. Neil and his skilled team grow cauliflower in the fertile silt soils of Lincolnshire where the mild coastal climate creates ideal growing conditions. Harvested and trimmed by hand, his cauliflowers are packed in the field for freshness with a sweet and nutty flavour.
  • Harvested by Hand Trimmed and packed in the field with sweet, nutty flavour

Information

Ingredients

Cauliflower

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Cut away all outer leaves and stalks and break into evenly sized florets.

     

    Microwave

    800W / 900W  4 mins / 3½ mins
    Place in a microwaveable dish and add 3 tablespoons of water.
    Cover loosely and cook on full power.
    Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

     

    Oven

    Time: 20-25 mins
    Temp: 190°C / 375°F / Gas 5
    Place florets into a roasting dish and toss with 1-2 tbsp. olive oil.
    Season and cook in a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes or until tender.

     

    Hob

    Time: 8-10 mins
    Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 8-10 minutes or until tender.
    Drain well before serving.

     

    Steam

    Time: 10-12 mins
    Place in a steamer for 10-12 minutes or until tender.

     

    Cooking Warnings:
    All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
    Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

     

     

     

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy160kJ / 38kcal160kJ / 38kcal
Fat0.9g0.9g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.0g3.0g
Sugars2.5g2.5g
Fibre1.8g1.8g
Protein3.6g3.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C43mg (54%NRV)43mg (54%NRV)
Folic Acid66µg (33%NRV)66µg (33%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Best veg ever!!

5 stars

This is a superb veg. I wish you stocked it all the time! Love it!!! It has such a yummy taste. I bet kids would love it.

