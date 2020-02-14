By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Proformula Max Hold Hair Spray 200Ml

2.5(2)Write a review
£ 1.30
£0.65/100ml

  • Pro Formula Max Hold Hairspray
  • Pro Formula Maximum Hold Micro Diffusion Hairspray With Argan Oil Scientifically developed for Tesco Brushes away instantly Adds radiant shine
  • Our ultra fine spray has been designed to fix your style without stiffness and stickiness. Enriched with Argan Oil, it holds hair in place and gives you the confidence to shine.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Parfum, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Aqua, Phenyl Trimethicone, Panthenol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil.

Produced the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

  • Shake can well before use. Hold the can 25-30 cm from hair and spray evenly, avoiding contact with the eyes

  • GHS02 (CLP) - Extremely Flammable Aerosol,
  • Danger.,
  • Extremely Flammable Aerosol.,
  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated.,
  • Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.,
  • Do not pierce or burn, even after use.,
  • Do not use in confined areas.,
  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse immediately with clean water.,
  • Use only as directed.,
  • Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.,
  • Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

200ml

Nozzle gets blocked

1 stars

The nozzle keeps getting bloked up. Having to run it under hot water to get it to work everytime I use it. Even if I wipe the nozzle after every use it still gets clogged up. Really sticky hair spray not good at all.

Like this hairspray and still buy it in preference

4 stars

Like this hairspray and still buy it in preference to others. I did report in to the Banbury store that the spray on some does not often work for the last third of a canister.Think it's to do with the gas. Would be pleased if the manufacturer could do something about this, as the hairspray content is otherwise very good

