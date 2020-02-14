Proformula Max Hold Hair Spray 200Ml

Nozzle gets blocked
The nozzle keeps getting bloked up. Having to run it under hot water to get it to work everytime I use it. Even if I wipe the nozzle after every use it still gets clogged up. Really sticky hair spray not good at all.
Like this hairspray and still buy it in preference to others. I did report in to the Banbury store that the spray on some does not often work for the last third of a canister.Think it's to do with the gas. Would be pleased if the manufacturer could do something about this, as the hairspray content is otherwise very good