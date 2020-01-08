By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Pure Oat Fruit Muesli 450G

Tesco Free From Pure Oat Fruit Muesli 450G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1701kJ / 405kcal

Product Description

  • Muesli with gluten free oat flakes and dried fruit.
  • Tesco Free From Pure Oat Fruit Muesli WHEAT, MILK & GLUTEN FREE We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Mixed with juicy raisins, fruits and crunchy seeds for a sweet, vibrant breakfast.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food - so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mixed Fruits (45%) [Dates, Raisins, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Cranberries, Sugar]], Gluten Free Oat Flakes (41%), Mixed Seeds [Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion
  • Try with a dairy free milk alternative such as soya, rice or almond.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1701kJ / 405kcal850kJ / 202kcal
Fat11.3g5.7g
Saturates1.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate61.6g30.8g
Sugars23.2g11.6g
Fibre10.7g5.4g
Protein8.8g4.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Packed with way too much dried fruit, so much that

2 stars

Packed with way too much dried fruit, so much that it makes it difficult to eat in the morning. Unfortunately there's no balance to the muesli and feels like they're making it 50% dried fruit to save money on gluten free oats

Delicious. So many of these products contain whey

5 stars

Delicious. So many of these products contain whey powder so it's an added bonus that Tesco Free from is entirely plant based.

Poor product

1 stars

I bought two packs of this recently and extremely disappointed. It was 90% dates and raisins, 10% oats - nothing like the pack image, and the ridiculous amount of fruit made it not very edible. Don't waste your money.

Better than the well known brand, without gluten,

5 stars

Better than the well known brand, without gluten, cheaper too!!!

Not as good as it was.

2 stars

The blend of this item has changed recently and it is no longer so good. It is virtually all just GF oats and dried date... it is a shame as this has been something I have come to rely on from Tesco especially as the cost of such things is very challenging for customers in relation to equivalent items which are Not GF.

Tastes good

4 stars

Bought this in the past and will do so again

Fruity

4 stars

Been eating this for 8 months , it’s fruity , filling and great with cold milk

Perfect muesli!

5 stars

Much nicer than alternative mueslis. Cheaper, doesn’t go soggy and not too sweet. I eat it everyday.

Thought i had bought a packet of raisins !

3 stars

it was nice just far too many raisins to taste anything else.

