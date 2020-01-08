Tesco Free From Pure Oat Fruit Muesli 450G

Packed with way too much dried fruit, so much that
Packed with way too much dried fruit, so much that it makes it difficult to eat in the morning. Unfortunately there's no balance to the muesli and feels like they're making it 50% dried fruit to save money on gluten free oats
Delicious. So many of these products contain whey
Delicious. So many of these products contain whey powder so it's an added bonus that Tesco Free from is entirely plant based.
Poor product
I bought two packs of this recently and extremely disappointed. It was 90% dates and raisins, 10% oats - nothing like the pack image, and the ridiculous amount of fruit made it not very edible. Don't waste your money.
Better than the well known brand, without gluten,
Better than the well known brand, without gluten, cheaper too!!!
Not as good as it was.
The blend of this item has changed recently and it is no longer so good. It is virtually all just GF oats and dried date... it is a shame as this has been something I have come to rely on from Tesco especially as the cost of such things is very challenging for customers in relation to equivalent items which are Not GF.
Tastes good
Bought this in the past and will do so again
Fruity
Been eating this for 8 months , it’s fruity , filling and great with cold milk
Perfect muesli!
Much nicer than alternative mueslis. Cheaper, doesn’t go soggy and not too sweet. I eat it everyday.
Thought i had bought a packet of raisins !
it was nice just far too many raisins to taste anything else.