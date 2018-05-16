By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Primula Light 150G

Primula Light 150G

Regular price £1.45, Clubcard Price £1. Offer valid from 23/09 until 13/10

£ 1.45
£9.67/kg

Regular price £1.45, Clubcard Price £1. Offer valid from 23/09 until 13/10 If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

Product Description

  • Light Cheese Spread
  • For recipe ideas visit primula.co.uk
  • Our profits go to charity www.kalitrust.com
  • Contains 30% less fat than Primula Original Cheese tube.
  • Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal: 25g squeeze contains Energy 2.1%, Fat 3.3%, Saturates 7.5%, Sugar 1.1%, Salt 6.2%
  • High in protein and calcium
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Proudly made in the UK
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G
  • High in protein and calcium

Information

Ingredients

Cheese (49%) (Milk), Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts (Triphosphates, Polyphosphates, Sodium Phosphate), Modified Maize Starch, Water

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep me in the fridge and eat me within 14 days of opening.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Primula Limited,
  • Tyne & Wear,
  • NE11 0ST.

Return to

  • Primula Limited,
  • Tyne & Wear,
  • NE11 0ST.
  • Careline 0800 716 551 Weekdays 9am-4pm

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Squeeze
Energy 707kJ/169kcal177kJ/42kcal
Fat 9.2g2.3g
of which saturates 6.1g1.5g
Carbohydrate 7.2g1.8g
of which sugars 4.0g1.0g
Protein 13.9g3.5g
Salt 1.5g0.37g
Calcium 550mg137mg
A 25g squeeze contains 17.1% of the reference intake of calcium--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

