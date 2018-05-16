Primula Light 150G

Product Description
- Light Cheese Spread
- For recipe ideas visit primula.co.uk
- Our profits go to charity www.kalitrust.com
- Contains 30% less fat than Primula Original Cheese tube.
- Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal: 25g squeeze contains Energy 2.1%, Fat 3.3%, Saturates 7.5%, Sugar 1.1%, Salt 6.2%
- High in protein and calcium
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Proudly made in the UK
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
- High in protein and calcium
Information
Ingredients
Cheese (49%) (Milk), Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts (Triphosphates, Polyphosphates, Sodium Phosphate), Modified Maize Starch, Water
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep me in the fridge and eat me within 14 days of opening.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Primula Limited,
- Tyne & Wear,
- NE11 0ST.
Return to
- Primula Limited,
- Tyne & Wear,
- NE11 0ST.
- Careline 0800 716 551 Weekdays 9am-4pm
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g Squeeze
|Energy
|707kJ/169kcal
|177kJ/42kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|2.3g
|of which saturates
|6.1g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|1.8g
|of which sugars
|4.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|13.9g
|3.5g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.37g
|Calcium
|550mg
|137mg
|A 25g squeeze contains 17.1% of the reference intake of calcium
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020