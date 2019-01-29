By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Cathedral City Mature Cheddar

Counter Cathedral City Mature Cheddar

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 3.30
£11.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Product Description

  • Cathedral City Mature Cheddar
  • Smooth and mellow Cathedral City Mature Cheddar
  • Smooth, mellow and hugely versatile Cathedral City Mature Cheddar is a timeless classic - a comforting cheddar that delivers ‘a taste of home'. Great for your jacket potatoes or a cheesy lasagne.
  • - From the Nation's Favourite Cheese
  • - Reclosable to keep your cheddar fresh
  • - Made in Great Britain using British milk
  • - High in protein and a source of calcium
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Up and down the country, sitting splendidly in a sandwich or bubbling beautifully on toast, there's nothing quite like Cathedral City. That's because our award winning Cornish creamery only uses milk from dedicated West Country farmers to create our distinctive, smooth, creamy cheddar every time. Which is why we're proud to be The Nation's Favourite.
  • All of our milk is 100% British and sourced from around 350 local dairy farmers in the South West, the heart of England's richest milk fields.
  • Join us on Facebook/CathedralCity
  • Established in 1966. By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Fresh Milk and Dairy Products Dairy Crest Limited, Surrey. Red Tractor Assured.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • High in protein
  • A source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Cheddar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°C.To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 7 days of opening. Best Before See Above

Name and address

  • Freepost Dairy Crest.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product or have nay other comments, please contact us at: Cathedral City Careline 0800 783 7281
  • Freepost Dairy Crest,
  • www.cathedralcity.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal
Fat 34.9g
of which saturates 21.7g
Carbohydrate 0.1g
of which sugars 0.1g
Protein 25.4g
Salt 1.8g
Calcium 739mg (92% NRV)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Great taste and creamy texture

4 stars

Great taste and creamy texture

