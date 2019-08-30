By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mackerel In Curry Sauce 125G

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Mackerel In Curry Sauce 125G
£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Offer

Half of a can (63g) contains
  • Energy628kJ 151kcal
    8%
  • Fat11.9g
    17%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1005kJ / 242kcal

Product Description

  • Mackerel fillets in curry sauce.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel (Fish) (65%), Water, Sunflower Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Curry Powder, Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Thickening Agents (Locust Bean Meal, Guar Gum), Cayenne Pepper.

Curry Powder contains: Coriander, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Salt, Black Pepper, Pimento, Ginger, Garlic, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • CONTAINS: Milk, Wheat, Gluten & Fish., Allergy Advice! For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Produced in

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsHalf of a can (63g) contains
Energy1005kJ / 242kcal628kJ / 151kcal
Fat19.0g11.9g
Saturates4.1g2.6g
Carbohydrate3.3g2.1g
Sugars1.5g0.9g
Fibre0.7g0.5g
Protein14.1g8.8g
Salt1.2g0.7g
Omega-33.1g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

very tasty !

4 stars

Really tasty - I drain off the bit of oil on surface by not opening tin fully , tilting, draining and then open properly. Lovely for snacking or canapes or as meal with rice etc

It is delicious

5 stars

If you like curry and fish, this is fantastic, almost addictive. The best way to eat fish.

Very tasty snack or filling, plenty of fish

5 stars

Great fish in very yummy curry sauce. It is great for snack or a sandwich filler.

The old one is much better.

1 stars

Very disappointed with this product now. The mackerel in the old can was much better. I would give the old one 5 stars but this only gets 1. Will not buy this again.

Good Mackerel with Sweet Curry Sauce. Great for sa

5 stars

Good Mackerel with Sweet Curry Sauce. Great for sandwich keeps well, a handy snack.

Nice in a toasted sandwich.

5 stars

This makes a nice toasted sandwich filling. Not too spicey but not bland. The right balance of fish and sauce. It is also nice on a baked potato.

Addictive!

5 stars

Wonderful mashed up on sweet potato wedges. Delish ; *}

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Skinless Boneless Scottish Mackerel Spicy Tomato Sauce 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Offer

Tesco Skinless Boneless Scottish Mackerel In Sweet Chilli Sauce 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here