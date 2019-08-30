Tesco Mackerel In Curry Sauce 125G

very tasty !
Really tasty - I drain off the bit of oil on surface by not opening tin fully , tilting, draining and then open properly. Lovely for snacking or canapes or as meal with rice etc
It is delicious
If you like curry and fish, this is fantastic, almost addictive. The best way to eat fish.
Very tasty snack or filling, plenty of fish
Great fish in very yummy curry sauce. It is great for snack or a sandwich filler.
The old one is much better.
Very disappointed with this product now. The mackerel in the old can was much better. I would give the old one 5 stars but this only gets 1. Will not buy this again.
Good Mackerel with Sweet Curry Sauce. Great for sandwich keeps well, a handy snack.
Nice in a toasted sandwich.
This makes a nice toasted sandwich filling. Not too spicey but not bland. The right balance of fish and sauce. It is also nice on a baked potato.
Addictive!
Wonderful mashed up on sweet potato wedges. Delish ; *}