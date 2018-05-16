Tesco Finest Beef Gravy 500G

- Energy214kJ 51kcal3%
Product Description
- A gravy made with beef stock, Merlot red wine and thyme.
- Made with British beef stock, shallots and a splash of Merlot for a rich and full flavoured gravy. This rich, gluten free gravy is made with beef stock, shallots, porcini mushrooms and a rich Merlot to create depth and flavour. Roast garlic purée is added for sweetness whilst thyme and bay leaf add a light fragrance. Try serving with roast topside of beef, Yorkshire puddings and roast potatoes.
- Made with British beef stock, shallots and a splash of Merlot for a rich and full flavoured gravy.
- British beef
- Gluten free
- No artificial preservatives, flavours, colours or hydrogenated fat
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Water, Roast Beef Stock (11%), Shallot, Onion, Merlot Red Wine (4%), Cornflour, Potato Starch, Salt, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Tomato Purée, Yeast Extract, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Roast Garlic Purée, Thyme, Molasses, Ground Bay Leaf.
Roast Beef Stock contains: Water, Beef Extract, Onion, Tomato Purée, Carrot, Leek, Herbs, Garlic.
Allergy Information
- Free From: Cereals containing Gluten,
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 24 hours and always by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab. For best results microwave heat.
Caution
When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing. Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally until piping hot.
Do not allow to boil.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.
- As this product has been made using fresh stock containing gelatine, when chilled, the product may appear jelly like. When heated, the product will become liquid, creating a delicious, rich gravy.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Warnings
- Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Recycling info
Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
Typical Values
1/5 of a pot (100g)
|1/5 of a pot (100g)
Energy
214kJ / 51kcal
|214kJ / 51kcal
Fat
0.5g
|0.5g
Saturates
0.5g
|0.5g
Carbohydrate
5.1g
|5.1g
Sugars
1.6g
|1.6g
Fibre
0.6g
|0.6g
Protein
6.1g
|6.1g
Salt
0.7g
|0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Pack contains 5 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
