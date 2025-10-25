Counter Tesco Chicken Tikka Bite

- Energy232kJ 55kcal3%
- Fat2.6g4%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 928kJ / 222kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast piece coated in spicy batter
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Battered Chicken (78%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Gram Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cumin, Turmeric, Mustard Powder, Paprika, Fenugreek, Coriander, Cayenne Extract, Mint, Fennel, Tomato Powder, Chilli Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring, Water.
Cooked Battered Chicken contains: Chicken Breast, Palm Oil, Batter, Water, Tapioca Starch, Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Dried Egg, Salt.
Batter contains: Wheat Flour, Wheat Starch, Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Garlic, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Onion, Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract), Tapioca Starch.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Egg, Gluten, Mustard
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
25 x 25g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each chicken tikka bite contains
|Energy
|928kJ / 222kcal
|232kJ / 55kcal
|Fat
|10.2g
|2.6g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|13.9g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|17.4g
|4.4g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019