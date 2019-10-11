Tesco Whole Gala Pork Pie With Egg

Poor
The worst Gala Pie I've had, Egg was off and there was more jelly than meat.
Very nice pie,but why only one day freshness.surely should last 3 days wrapped in fridge .
stale over priced and fit only for the bin
rang straight away after getting this item deivered as it was a disgrace to send that to anyone. Very good operator took the call and refunded me in full. Good thing i can still go out and shop tomorrow which didnt want to have to do as thats the point of having shopping deliverd. The pie was the end piece so a lot of pastry and to make up the weight a piece that had already been sliced from the pie was thrown in the bag with the end piece. It was quite obvious this piece had been cut and left on the deli counter as you could tell by the colour of the meat.