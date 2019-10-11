By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Whole Gala Pork Pie With Egg

2(3)Write a review
Tesco Whole Gala Pork Pie With Egg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 4.20
£7.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

One slice
  • Energy1294kJ 311kcal
    16%
  • Fat21.3g
    30%
  • Saturates7.5g
    38%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1294kJ / 311kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned cured pork with hard boiled eggs in hot water crust pastry.
  • Pork and Egg Gala Pie. Seasoned cured pork with hard boiled eggs in hot water crust pastry.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (32%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg (10%), Pork Fat, Pork Lard, Water, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Egg

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from

Number of uses

21 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (100g)
Energy1294kJ / 311kcal1294kJ / 311kcal
Fat21.3g21.3g
Saturates7.5g7.5g
Carbohydrate17.2g17.2g
Sugars0.9g0.9g
Fibre1.5g1.5g
Protein11.9g11.9g
Salt0.9g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor

1 stars

The worst Gala Pie I've had, Egg was off and there was more jelly than meat.

Very nice pie,but why only one day freshness.surel

4 stars

Very nice pie,but why only one day freshness.surely should last 3 days wrapped in fridge .

stale over priced and fit only for the bin

1 stars

rang straight away after getting this item deivered as it was a disgrace to send that to anyone. Very good operator took the call and refunded me in full. Good thing i can still go out and shop tomorrow which didnt want to have to do as thats the point of having shopping deliverd. The pie was the end piece so a lot of pastry and to make up the weight a piece that had already been sliced from the pie was thrown in the bag with the end piece. It was quite obvious this piece had been cut and left on the deli counter as you could tell by the colour of the meat.

Usually bought next

Tesco Scotch Eggs 4 Pack 454G

£ 1.75
£0.39/100g

Tesco Scotch Eggs 2 Pack 227G

£ 1.20
£0.53/100g

Tesco Deli Scotch Egg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 0.50
£0.50/each

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Tesco 18 Bitesize Mini Savoury Eggs 216G

£ 2.00
£0.93/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here