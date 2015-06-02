Nailene 200 Nail Active Length Square 71072

Love this item!!
Been buying these for years from tescos. Love these nails as comes with glue and file. And the enjoyment of painting whatever colour you fancy. Strong nails. Last over a week. And never had issue with them ever spitting or chipping
Brilliant nails
There's a great choice of sizes and easy to apply would recommend x
Good product
The product is good, so long as you're happy to put nail varnish on. Delivery was quick and easy, only snag was the hand held machine in store wasn't working well so had to wait ten minutes for the order to be processed. Staff were apologetic but frustrating for them and me if equipment lets them down.
simple application
Bought two weeks ago, I have noticed improvement in texture and clearness of my face.
Love these nails - really easy to use
These nails are great and I was really impressed by how fast the delivery was and the price was very reasonable
Fab price!
Daughter very pleased with these nails. Just annoyed that prices online and in store are so different. £3.99 online and £8.99 in store! Worth waiting a few days to save £5.00!
Love these but.....
I have always used these and they have always been great...however....have they changed the glue? Would have been five stars but the glue doesn't seem to be as good as it used to! Nails themselves are excellent quality and easy to do.
Good product
The product was very good at a very cheap price, I thought as such a low priced item would have poor quality glue but no it worked a treat and the nails are great for any occasion. Staff were great and attentive whilst serving.
Hm
Last pack was really good but with these, the glue isn't very good, they don't last and atleast one comes off when I get changed
GOOD VALUE
A really good value pack of nails - with lots of different size options.