Nailene 200 Nail Active Length Square 71072

Nailene 200 Nail Active Length Square 71072
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Product Description

  • Artificial Nails
  • 200 plain artificial nails in 12 sizes
  • Comes with nail adhesive & a buffer
  • Active length with a square shape and a flexible fit

  • You'll always be prepared to look your best with this bumper pack of artificial nails. Nailene® 200 full cover nails feature the Active square shape with flexible, comfort fit.

    The plain artificial nails come in 12 sizes with a buffer and nail adhesive included. The nails are ready to apply, simply trim and file as desired. For a professional finish, these Nailene artificial nails can be decorated with your own polish.

  • Strong tip
  • Flexible base
  • Trim & file to your size

Information

Ingredients

Glue, Ethyl Cyanoacrylate

Produce of

Packaged in Mexico with parts from: Nails - China, Glue - Taiwan, Buffer - China

Preparation and Usage

  • Application
  • 1 Clean and lightly buff nail.
  • 2 Select a nail that fits your natural nail.
  • 3 Apply glue to the underside of the nail.
  • 4 Place nail over natural nail. Hold firmly for 10-15 seconds.
  • 5 Trim nails to desired length.
  • Nailene's full cover nails are the professional's choice! Use them to achieve natural-looking, strong, beautiful nails.
  • To Remove: Soak in acetone polish remover until artificial nails dissolve. Do not break or peel off nails.

Warnings

  • WARNING: CYANOACRYLATE BONDS SKIN AND EYES IN SECONDS. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, MOUTH AND SKIN. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Avoid contact with clothing as can cause burn. Do not use if nail is inflamed or infected. Eyelid bonding: consult a physician. Skin bonding: soak in water and ease apart gently. Do not force apart.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Pacific World Corp.,
  • Lake Forest,
  • CA 92630.

Importer address

  • Pacific World Ltd.,
  • 11 Waterloo Street,
  • Birmingham,
  • B2 5TB.

Distributor address

  • Pacific World Ltd.,
  • 11 Waterloo Street,
  • Birmingham,
  • B2 5TB.

Return to

  • Pacific World Ltd.,
  • 11 Waterloo Street,
  • Birmingham,
  • B2 5TB.
  • www.nailene.com
  • 0121 222 5088

Net Contents

200 x Nails

Safety information

View more safety information

Love this item!!

5 stars

Been buying these for years from tescos. Love these nails as comes with glue and file. And the enjoyment of painting whatever colour you fancy. Strong nails. Last over a week. And never had issue with them ever spitting or chipping

Brilliant nails

5 stars

There's a great choice of sizes and easy to apply would recommend x

Good product

4 stars

The product is good, so long as you're happy to put nail varnish on. Delivery was quick and easy, only snag was the hand held machine in store wasn't working well so had to wait ten minutes for the order to be processed. Staff were apologetic but frustrating for them and me if equipment lets them down.

simple application

4 stars

Bought two weeks ago, I have noticed improvement in texture and clearness of my face.

Love these nails - really easy to use

5 stars

These nails are great and I was really impressed by how fast the delivery was and the price was very reasonable

Fab price!

4 stars

Daughter very pleased with these nails. Just annoyed that prices online and in store are so different. £3.99 online and £8.99 in store! Worth waiting a few days to save £5.00!

Love these but.....

3 stars

I have always used these and they have always been great...however....have they changed the glue?  Would have been five stars but the glue doesn't seem to be as good as it used to! Nails themselves are excellent quality and easy to do.

Good product

4 stars

The product was very good at a very cheap price, I thought as such a low priced item would have poor quality glue but no it worked a treat and the nails are great for any occasion. Staff were great and attentive whilst serving.

Hm

2 stars

Last pack was really good but with these, the glue isn't very good, they don't last and atleast one comes off when I get changed

GOOD VALUE

4 stars

A really good value pack of nails - with lots of different size options.

