Beatles 1000 Piece Puzzl Abbey Road 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle High colour and detail Paul Lamond quality

A high quality 1,000 piece puzzle featuring The Beatles most famous album cover. Abbey Road was the eleventh studio album by the English rock band. The Beatles are one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed bands in the history of popular music. The puzzle image consists of the group walking across the street in single file from left to right, with Lennon leading, followed by Starr, McCartney, and Harrison. McCarthy was barefoot and with the exception of Harrison, the group are wearing suits. This puzzle is an ideal gift for fans of the Beatles and offers a rewarding a pleasant puzzle experience. The puzzle is presented in a high quality cardboard box and the finished puzzle measures 490mm x 685mm. Suitable for ages 12 years and up. The fantastic 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle featuring colourful illustrations of the heroes and villains from The Beatles Yellow Submarine film is a must for any Beatles fan! The Beatles are one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed bands in the history of popular music. This puzzle is an ideal gift for fans of the Beatles and offers a rewarding a pleasant puzzle experience. The finished jigsaw measures 480mm x 680mm and is suitable for 12 years and over.

H37.0cm x W27.0cm x D5.5cm Batteries Not Included

Beatles Puzzle Yellow Submarine or Abbey Road The fantastic 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle featuring the Beatles

Preparation and Usage

12+ years

Lower age limit

36 Months