Beatles 1000 Piece Puzzl Abbey Road

5(1)
£14.00

£14.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection from 26/10/2023

Beatles 1000 Piece Puzzl Abbey Road1000 piece jigsaw puzzleHigh colour and detailPaul Lamond quality
A high quality 1,000 piece puzzle featuring The Beatles most famous album cover. Abbey Road was the eleventh studio album by the English rock band. The Beatles are one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed bands in the history of popular music. The puzzle image consists of the group walking across the street in single file from left to right, with Lennon leading, followed by Starr, McCartney, and Harrison. McCarthy was barefoot and with the exception of Harrison, the group are wearing suits. This puzzle is an ideal gift for fans of the Beatles and offers a rewarding a pleasant puzzle experience. The puzzle is presented in a high quality cardboard box and the finished puzzle measures 490mm x 685mm. Suitable for ages 12 years and up. The fantastic 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle featuring colourful illustrations of the heroes and villains from The Beatles Yellow Submarine film is a must for any Beatles fan! The Beatles are one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed bands in the history of popular music. This puzzle is an ideal gift for fans of the Beatles and offers a rewarding a pleasant puzzle experience. The finished jigsaw measures 480mm x 680mm and is suitable for 12 years and over.
H37.0cm x W27.0cm x D5.5cmBatteries Not Included
Beatles Puzzle Yellow Submarine or Abbey RoadThe fantastic 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle featuring the Beatles

12+ years

36 Months

