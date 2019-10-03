By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Drumsticks & Thighs 680G Price Marked

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Drumsticks & Thighs 680G Price Marked
£ 3.00
£4.42/kg
One thigh
  • Energy978kJ 235kcal
    12%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1151kJ / 276kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken drumsticks and thighs in a southern fried coating.
  • Tear up the takeaway menus and check out these tasty southern fried chicken drumsticks and thighs. Tender chicken coated in crispy, seasoned southern fried breadcrumbs to tempt your tastebuds. Make your chicken portions into a family meal by serving with French fries, a large bowl of salad and BBQ, ketchup and mayo dips. Perfect for parties and great for sharing cook from frozen in 50 minutes and let your guests pick their favourites. Team with corn on the cob, coleslaw and potato wedges for a finger licking feast. This product is made with 100% chicken thighs and drumsticks and produced in the UK with no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
  • A mixture of drumsticks and thighs, coated in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 0.68kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumsticks And Thighs (96%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Protein, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Spices (Black Pepper, Fennel, White Pepper), Onion Powder, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Spices Extracts, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 45-50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • For best results cook from frozen
  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

680g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne thigh
Energy1151kJ / 276kcal978kJ / 235kcal
Fat17.7g15.0g
Saturates4.3g3.6g
Carbohydrate7.3g6.2g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.8g0.7g
Protein21.5g18.3g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Been looking for a home cookable sub for the takeaway chain for a long time now, this is the best I've found.

YUCK

1 stars

DON'T BOTHER WITH THIS, IT'S TASTELESS, THE COATING TASTE LIKE CEREAL WITH SPICES, EVEN THE CHICKEN TASTE AWFUL.I COULDN'T STOP COUGHING AFTER EATING THIS. THERE IS ANOTHER KFC IN THE FROZEN SECTION, I THINK IT IS A TESCO ONE, NOW THAT IS REALLY GOOD.

Awful

1 stars

Same as the wings, tough and fatty, Iceland's far far better, won't be buying again.

great taste

5 stars

great taste

Just as good as the fresh stuff

5 stars

I was a bit dubious about buying the frozen version of my favourite southern friend chicken but how wrong could I be? Just as tasty as the fresh version and cooks to perfection (suggest covering the pieces with foil for the first half of cooking to prevent over-crisping). The taste is every bit as good as the fresh, and the pieces seem to be the same size. Goes well with fried onion rings or thin fries.

A really tasty product

5 stars

A brilliant product for any occasion or even for a main meal during the week as they use real chicken instead of processed like other supermarkets do also they are very reasonably priced as well

Usually bought next

Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Selection On The Bone 810G

£ 3.00
£3.71/kg

Tesco French Fries 1.5Kg

£ 1.50
£1.00/kg

Sfc Southern Fried Chicken Portions 800G

£ 3.00
£3.75/kg

Mccain Crispy French Fries 900G

£ 2.15
£2.39/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here