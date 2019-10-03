Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Drumsticks & Thighs 680G Price Marked

Yummy
Been looking for a home cookable sub for the takeaway chain for a long time now, this is the best I've found.
YUCK
DON'T BOTHER WITH THIS, IT'S TASTELESS, THE COATING TASTE LIKE CEREAL WITH SPICES, EVEN THE CHICKEN TASTE AWFUL.I COULDN'T STOP COUGHING AFTER EATING THIS. THERE IS ANOTHER KFC IN THE FROZEN SECTION, I THINK IT IS A TESCO ONE, NOW THAT IS REALLY GOOD.
Awful
Same as the wings, tough and fatty, Iceland's far far better, won't be buying again.
great taste
Just as good as the fresh stuff
I was a bit dubious about buying the frozen version of my favourite southern friend chicken but how wrong could I be? Just as tasty as the fresh version and cooks to perfection (suggest covering the pieces with foil for the first half of cooking to prevent over-crisping). The taste is every bit as good as the fresh, and the pieces seem to be the same size. Goes well with fried onion rings or thin fries.
A really tasty product
A brilliant product for any occasion or even for a main meal during the week as they use real chicken instead of processed like other supermarkets do also they are very reasonably priced as well