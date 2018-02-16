By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Word Search

4.5(80)Write a review
Word Search
£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Product Description

  • Find the hidden words before your opponents in the Wordsearch puzzle game
  • Includes 10 double-sided game cards with 20 different themes \n
  • 2-4 players
  • - The multi-player word search game!
  • - Word search takes the perennially popular puzzle format to a completely new level.
  • - Truly cross-generational, Wordsearch is the family game that appeals to everybody from grandchildren to grandparents and all ages in between.
  • Based on the UK's most popular word puzzle. Players vie to spot words in one of the special pre-printed puzzles. It's simple, the more you spot, the more you score. The clever playing mechanism ensures a level playing field for all. If you love word searches then you'll love Wordsearch! Includes 10 double sided game cards. For 2-4 players, ages 8+. Batteries not required.
  • Warning! Not suitable for children under the age of 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

80 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic game

5 stars

Bought this for my grandson on his 8th birthday as he was struggling with his words. Easy to play but challenging at the same time. He loved it

Great game

5 stars

I brought this last month for my nephew for Christmas, he is really happy with the game and loves to play it, so happy nephew = happy me

Great

5 stars

Bought for my daughter she loves it. Plays it with her grandparents and they enjoyed it that much they've ordered One for themselves

Great gift!

5 stars

Bought this for my son's Christmas. He's not yet played it but it's been highly recommended. Looking forward to playing this as a family on Christmas day.

Game for family

4 stars

Bought this for Grand daughter's birthday. She enjoys games that Mum and Dad can play too so should be good.

Great Educational

5 stars

This was a Christmas present and we have had lots of fun as a family playing this. Great educational for spelling And reading

Wordsearch

5 stars

Great family game, encourages hours of shared time and family fun. Son loves trying to beat us all ..... which he usually does!!!

Perfect title for this game

4 stars

I bought this game for my nieces who are nearly 8 and 9 years old for Christmas gift. Both were really excited. The game is very similar to Scrabble but much simpler for children with lots of words to be searched so I can not think of better gift. Children will slowly develop skill for spelling the words. Excellent words game for Children of 8 and above.

Great game for all ages to play

4 stars

I bought this for my Nephew. It was very easy to set up and use. Everyone had fun in the end

Brilliant

5 stars

The kids are very happy with it. Much better than their Xbox 360

1-10 of 80 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Dobble Card Game

£ 9.00
£9.00/each

Offer

5 Second Rule Travel Game

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

5 Second Rule Junior

£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Offer

My Little Pony Friends Figures

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here