Word Search

Fantastic game
Bought this for my grandson on his 8th birthday as he was struggling with his words. Easy to play but challenging at the same time. He loved it
Great game
I brought this last month for my nephew for Christmas, he is really happy with the game and loves to play it, so happy nephew = happy me
Great
Bought for my daughter she loves it. Plays it with her grandparents and they enjoyed it that much they've ordered One for themselves
Great gift!
Bought this for my son's Christmas. He's not yet played it but it's been highly recommended. Looking forward to playing this as a family on Christmas day.
Game for family
Bought this for Grand daughter's birthday. She enjoys games that Mum and Dad can play too so should be good.
Great Educational
This was a Christmas present and we have had lots of fun as a family playing this. Great educational for spelling And reading
Wordsearch
Great family game, encourages hours of shared time and family fun. Son loves trying to beat us all ..... which he usually does!!!
Perfect title for this game
I bought this game for my nieces who are nearly 8 and 9 years old for Christmas gift. Both were really excited. The game is very similar to Scrabble but much simpler for children with lots of words to be searched so I can not think of better gift. Children will slowly develop skill for spelling the words. Excellent words game for Children of 8 and above.
Great game for all ages to play
I bought this for my Nephew. It was very easy to set up and use. Everyone had fun in the end
Brilliant
The kids are very happy with it. Much better than their Xbox 360