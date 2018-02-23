By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lamaze Freddie The Firefly

Write a review
Lamaze Freddie The Firefly
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Fun textures including a squeaker, crinkles & wings with mirror
  • Special Lamaze clip allows attachment to cot or pushchair
  • Motivates visual learning
  • - Stripes, colours and patterns encourage focus and attention. Different textures for baby to explore and to encourage touch
  • - Suitable from birth
  • - H24 x L27 x W9cm
  • Freddie the Firefly features a soft velour body that's ideal for cuddling. His layered wings include a peek-a-boo mirror for interactive play and multiple textures, shapes and crinkles that encourage baby to explore. Filled with features; Freddie has a squeaker, clinking rings, tethered ladybug teether and knotted antennae perfect for chewing. He has bright colours on his tummy and high-contrast black and white patterns on his back. The Lamaze clip lets you hook Freddie to strollers, carriers and changing bags to take him along for on-the-go fun. Suitable from birth.

Information

99 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Colourful and attractive!

5 stars

My 14 week baby girl loves this firefly. She starts looking around for it as soon as she hears the crinkling sound. All the different features are very good in keeping baby occupied. Well worth it

Baby loves it!

5 stars

Purchased for 8 month old, he loves the rings and exploring the various flaps on the butterfly - good buy!

Like title

4 stars

It has a lot of different things to stimulate baby and noises too

Colourful and playful!

5 stars

I have bought this product for a Xmas present! I am very happy with the product and think it will be an amazing Christmas present!

Great item, colourful, playful and motivational.

5 stars

Bought as a Christmas gift for a 4 month old baby, so not used yet. Quality is good, size is good, not too small, won't get lost easily. Attaches to cot, pram or car seat. Has all of the motivational qualities listed, colour, sound, and texture. A good buy at a good price.

My baby loves it

5 stars

I actually got two of these - I keep one on the play mat and another on the pram. Both are used by my baby who loves playing with it! Recommended

multi coloured

5 stars

great toy love all the couloirs and all the different things for a child to play with.ideal to attach to a pram or cot . very soft ideal for the baby i bought it for.

A great first toy

5 stars

I bought this for a new baby because it is very colourful for a baby to look at and full of interesting textures to touch once it is older. Both my grandchildren loved their Lamaze toys.

Great item

5 stars

Great toy for my child. I'm very happy with my purchase.

Brilliant toy!

5 stars

Bought this for my little one and I'm very pleased.

Offer

