Lamaze Freddie The Firefly

Colourful and attractive!
My 14 week baby girl loves this firefly. She starts looking around for it as soon as she hears the crinkling sound. All the different features are very good in keeping baby occupied. Well worth it
Baby loves it!
Purchased for 8 month old, he loves the rings and exploring the various flaps on the butterfly - good buy!
Like title
It has a lot of different things to stimulate baby and noises too
Colourful and playful!
I have bought this product for a Xmas present! I am very happy with the product and think it will be an amazing Christmas present!
Great item, colourful, playful and motivational.
Bought as a Christmas gift for a 4 month old baby, so not used yet. Quality is good, size is good, not too small, won't get lost easily. Attaches to cot, pram or car seat. Has all of the motivational qualities listed, colour, sound, and texture. A good buy at a good price.
My baby loves it
I actually got two of these - I keep one on the play mat and another on the pram. Both are used by my baby who loves playing with it! Recommended
multi coloured
great toy love all the couloirs and all the different things for a child to play with.ideal to attach to a pram or cot . very soft ideal for the baby i bought it for.
A great first toy
I bought this for a new baby because it is very colourful for a baby to look at and full of interesting textures to touch once it is older. Both my grandchildren loved their Lamaze toys.
Great item
Great toy for my child. I'm very happy with my purchase.
Brilliant toy!
Bought this for my little one and I'm very pleased.