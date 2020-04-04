By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hunters Chicken 430G

3(28)Write a review
£ 3.75
£8.73/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1356kJ 322kcal
    16%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars20.2g
    22%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 721kJ / 171kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless chicken breast fillets with smoked dry cure bacon, Cheddar and Red Leicester cheese and a smoky barbecue sauce.
  • Pack size: 430G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (60%), Barbecue Sauce Sachet (25%) [Water, Sugar, Tomato Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Molasses, Salt, Onion, Soya Bean, Spirit Vinegar, Black Treacle, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Tamarind Concentrate, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Pimento, Ginger, Paprika, Clove], Smoked Dry Cure Streaky Bacon (6%) [Pork Belly, Sea Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)], Cheddar Cheese [Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch], Red Leicester Cheese [Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Potato Starch].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C /Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Add sauce from sachet and cook for a further 20-25 minutes. Stir sauce thoroughly before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid.
  • The bacon in this product may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking
  • This is natural occurrence and completely harmless.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken and British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

430g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (188g**)
Energy721kJ / 171kcal1356kJ / 322kcal
Fat5.4g10.2g
Saturates2.6g4.8g
Carbohydrate11.6g21.7g
Sugars10.7g20.2g
Fibre1.3g2.4g
Protein18.4g34.6g
Salt0.8g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 430g typically weighs 376g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

28 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

This used to be so good and fed two people easily.

2 stars

This used to be so good and fed two people easily. Obviously cut back on the size of breasts being used and the cheese is now so sparse it's hardly worth mentioning. Poor effort Tesco. Won't be buying this again. One son fed, I'll have toast 😭

Waste of Money

1 stars

Wish I had read the reviews. Very deceptive with the big sauce packet. Small chicken breasts, definitely not enough for 2

not enough

2 stars

nice meal but never enough for two such small chicken breasts more like sparrow

Nice sauce.

4 stars

This dish had a nice sauce. It went well with mustard mash. One piece of chicken on mash was sufficient as a main course for me.

Waste of money

3 stars

Mean sized chicken pieces

a firm favourite, lovely chunky chicken breasts an

5 stars

a firm favourite, lovely chunky chicken breasts and a tasty but not overpowering sauce - easy to follow instructions and only takes 35 mins to cook lovely with wedges & crusty bread n butter usually buy 2 packs which feeds 3 of us give the containers a good wash and they make perfect cake tins for a slab cake or a deep filled pie

Not worth the money

1 stars

Don’t waste your money! The chicken is so small! You get 2 mouthfuls. Won’t buy again.

I was so disappointed with this. The chicken breas

1 stars

I was so disappointed with this. The chicken breasts were tiny, more like a sparrow. Not worth the money. Better to buy everything separately and make yourself. Wont be wastin gmy money again.

Yummy but small

3 stars

The taste is absolutely delicious but stars down for the size of the tiny chicken breasts.

This is defo a great example of hunters chicken.

3 stars

This is defo a great example of hunters chicken. Yep, you've got to hunt to find the chicken. Great wee game :-) Paulsur.

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

