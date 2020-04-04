Tesco Hunters Chicken 430G

This used to be so good and fed two people easily.
This used to be so good and fed two people easily. Obviously cut back on the size of breasts being used and the cheese is now so sparse it's hardly worth mentioning. Poor effort Tesco. Won't be buying this again. One son fed, I'll have toast 😭
Waste of Money
Wish I had read the reviews. Very deceptive with the big sauce packet. Small chicken breasts, definitely not enough for 2
not enough
nice meal but never enough for two such small chicken breasts more like sparrow
Nice sauce.
This dish had a nice sauce. It went well with mustard mash. One piece of chicken on mash was sufficient as a main course for me.
Waste of money
Mean sized chicken pieces
a firm favourite, lovely chunky chicken breasts an
a firm favourite, lovely chunky chicken breasts and a tasty but not overpowering sauce - easy to follow instructions and only takes 35 mins to cook lovely with wedges & crusty bread n butter usually buy 2 packs which feeds 3 of us give the containers a good wash and they make perfect cake tins for a slab cake or a deep filled pie
Not worth the money
Don’t waste your money! The chicken is so small! You get 2 mouthfuls. Won’t buy again.
I was so disappointed with this. The chicken breas
I was so disappointed with this. The chicken breasts were tiny, more like a sparrow. Not worth the money. Better to buy everything separately and make yourself. Wont be wastin gmy money again.
Yummy but small
The taste is absolutely delicious but stars down for the size of the tiny chicken breasts.
This is defo a great example of hunters chicken.
This is defo a great example of hunters chicken. Yep, you've got to hunt to find the chicken. Great wee game :-) Paulsur.