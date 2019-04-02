By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Halloumi With Chilli 225G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Halloumi With Chilli 225G
£ 2.05
£9.12/kg
30g of cheese
  • Energy398kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1328kJ / 320kcal

Product Description

  • Halloumi medium fat hard cheese made with pasteurised cow, goat and sheeps' milk and chilli.
  • Traditionally hand folded for a unique texture
  • Strength - 2
  • Traditionally hand folded for a unique texture
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Halloumi Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Chilli Flakes, Chilli Powder.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Cyprus using milk from Cyprus

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 7 servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled Label - glued. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g30g of cheese
Energy1328kJ / 320kcal398kJ / 96kcal
Fat25.0g7.5g
Saturates16.0g4.8g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.5g
Sugars1.7g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.0g6.6g
Salt3.0g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A nice punch

5 stars

So good, with a nice punch of chilli, not too hot. It's great chopped into cubes and fried with a splash of oil, added to a standard salad, or my favourite kind of salad quinoa or cous cous with olives and roasted vegetables!

Usually bought next

Tesco Halloumi 225G

£ 2.00
£8.89/kg

Tesco Wholemeal Pitta Bread 6 Pack

£ 0.55
£0.09/each

Tesco Greek Feta Cheese 200 G

£ 1.20
£6.00/kg

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here