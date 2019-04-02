Tesco Halloumi With Chilli 225G

A nice punch
So good, with a nice punch of chilli, not too hot. It's great chopped into cubes and fried with a splash of oil, added to a standard salad, or my favourite kind of salad quinoa or cous cous with olives and roasted vegetables!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1328kJ / 320kcal
INGREDIENTS: Halloumi Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Chilli Flakes, Chilli Powder.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Produced in Cyprus using milk from Cyprus
Pack contains approx. 7 servings
Film. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled Label - glued. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
225g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|30g of cheese
|Energy
|1328kJ / 320kcal
|398kJ / 96kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|7.5g
|Saturates
|16.0g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|22.0g
|6.6g
|Salt
|3.0g
|0.9g
