We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Royale Chardonnay Pays D'oc 2010 750Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Royale Chardonnay Pays D'oc 2010 750Ml

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in Eng and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales Max. 36 bottles, while stocks last. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends 06/04

£ 5.50
£0.73/100ml

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in Eng and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales Max. 36 bottles, while stocks last. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends 06/04

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White French Wine
  • The warm Lamguedoc vineyard and rigorous control of its temperature during winemaking give Chardonnay wine fine aromas and a long lingering finish.
  • Wine of France
  • Kosher - P
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Refreshing, well balanced, with pear, tangerine and citrus flavours

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Herzog

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Pierre Miodownick

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Royale Chardonnay is produced by Pierre Miodownick, a native of Beziers, France, who has been producing some of France's most exceptional wines for over two decades. Mr.Miodownick manages the production of all the Herzog Royale French wines.

History

  • Mr. Miodownick learned his craft as a hired hand at local vineyards while in his early 20's. In 1986 Mr. Miodownick began producing kosher productions of one of the most famous estate wines in France, Baron Edmund de Rothschild. After producing kosher Baron Edmund de Rothschild Haut Medoc, he began vinifying the great wines of France and recently ascended to the next level of winemaking as he produced some of the elite Classified Growths such as Chateau Leoville Poyferre and Chateau Giscours.

Regional Information

  • From the Languedoc region on the Mediterranean coast of France

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 5 years

Produce of

Produce of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled; this wine is perfect with fish, cheese, light meals or simply as an aperitif.

Distributor address

  • Royal Wine Europe,
  • F.75116,
  • Paris.

Return to

  • www.royalwine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here