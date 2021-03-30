Royale Chardonnay Pays D'oc 2010 750Ml
- Chardonnay - White French Wine
- The warm Lamguedoc vineyard and rigorous control of its temperature during winemaking give Chardonnay wine fine aromas and a long lingering finish.
- Wine of France
- Kosher - P
- Pack size: 750ML
- Contains Sulphites
- Refreshing, well balanced, with pear, tangerine and citrus flavours
<Not Relevant>
White
9.8
13% vol
Herzog
Natural Cork
Pierre Miodownick
France
Wine
Chardonnay
- Royale Chardonnay is produced by Pierre Miodownick, a native of Beziers, France, who has been producing some of France's most exceptional wines for over two decades. Mr.Miodownick manages the production of all the Herzog Royale French wines.
- Mr. Miodownick learned his craft as a hired hand at local vineyards while in his early 20's. In 1986 Mr. Miodownick began producing kosher productions of one of the most famous estate wines in France, Baron Edmund de Rothschild. After producing kosher Baron Edmund de Rothschild Haut Medoc, he began vinifying the great wines of France and recently ascended to the next level of winemaking as he produced some of the elite Classified Growths such as Chateau Leoville Poyferre and Chateau Giscours.
- From the Languedoc region on the Mediterranean coast of France
Ambient
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 5 years
Produce of France
- Serve chilled; this wine is perfect with fish, cheese, light meals or simply as an aperitif.
- Royal Wine Europe,
- F.75116,
- Paris.
- www.royalwine.com
18 Years
750ml
