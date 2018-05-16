Gefen Mayonnaise 473Ml

Product Description
- Mayonnaise
- Pure homogenized
- Gluten free
- Kosher for passover and year round use
- Pack size: 473ML
Information
Ingredients
Cottonseed Oil, Water, Eggs, Sugar, Salt, Acetic Acid, Xanthan Gum, EDTA Added as a Preservative
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Refrigerate after opening
Produce of
Product of U.S.A
Number of uses
Serving Size 1 Tablespoons (14g)
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Kenover Marketing Corp.,
- Brooklyn,
- NY 11232.
- U.S.A.
Distributor address
- S&J Sales Co.,
- London,
- N16 DB.
Return to
- S&J Sales Co.,
- London,
- N16 DB.
Net Contents
473ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serving
|Per 100g
|Calories
|100
|714
|Total Fat
|11g
|78.6g
|Saturated Fat
|1.5g
|10.7g
|Trans Fat
|0g
|0g
|Cholesterol
|5mg
|35.7mg
|Sodium
|80mg
|571.4g
|Total Carbohydrates
|0g
|0g
|Dietary Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
