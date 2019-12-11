By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pronto Banana Pot Porridge Mix 60G

Pronto Banana Pot Porridge Mix 60G
£ 1.10
£1.84/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Instant Cornmeal Porridge Mix Banana Flavour
  • Get a healthy start to your day with Pronto Cornmeal Porridge Mix,
  • Quick and convenient. Each golden, creamy serving is enriched with vitamins.
  • Also available in Vanilla, Cinnamon and Peanut.
  • With added vitamins!
  • Ready in 3 minutes
  • Just add boiling water
  • Contains sugar
  • Produced from genetically modified corn
  • No added sugar or milk needed
  • Pack size: 60g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Pre-Cooked Cornmeal (37%), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Tapioca Food Starch, Salt, Vitamin and Mineral Blend, (Dicalcium Phosphate, Vitamin A as Palmitate, Niacin, Iron as Ferric Orthophosphate, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B1 and Folic Acid), Artificial Banana Flavour (0.4%), Ground Nutmeg

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soy, Wheat and Peanut

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeSee bottom of container for Best Before Date.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ready in 3 minutes, just add boiling water.
Caution: Cup is hot when boiling water is added. Prepare in a safe place away from children.

Hob
Instructions: 1. Open lid halfway. Fill to line with boiling water.
2. Stir thoroughly.
3. Close lid. Let stand for 3 minutes.
4. Remove lid and stir again.

Produce of

Made in Jamaica

Warnings

  • DO NOT PURCHASE IF SEAL IS BROKEN

Name and address

  • Jamaica Grain and Cereals Ltd.,
  • 3 Felix Fox Blvd.,
  • G.P.O. Box 271,
  • Kingston,
  • Jamaica,
  • W.I.

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • Essex,
  • CO12 4PT.

Return to

  • Consumer response line
  • (876) 922-1220
  • E-mail: corporate@seprod.com
  • Website: www.seprod.com
Net Contents

60g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving 60g%RI*
Energy1544 kJ/369 kcal926 kJ/221 kcal11%
Fat0.7 g0.4 g0.6%
of which saturates0.4 g0.2 g1%
Carbohydrates79 g47 g18%
of which sugars44 g26 g29%
Protein12 g7 g14%
Salt1.5 g0.9 g15%
Vitamin A561 µg336 µg42%
Calcium463 mg278 mg35%
Iron5 mg3 mg21%
*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400KJ/2000Kcal)---

Safety information

DO NOT PURCHASE IF SEAL IS BROKEN

