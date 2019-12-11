Pronto Banana Pot Porridge Mix 60G
Offer
Product Description
- Instant Cornmeal Porridge Mix Banana Flavour
- Get a healthy start to your day with Pronto Cornmeal Porridge Mix,
- Quick and convenient. Each golden, creamy serving is enriched with vitamins.
- Also available in Vanilla, Cinnamon and Peanut.
- With added vitamins!
- Ready in 3 minutes
- Just add boiling water
- Contains sugar
- Produced from genetically modified corn
- No added sugar or milk needed
- Pack size: 60g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Pre-Cooked Cornmeal (37%), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Tapioca Food Starch, Salt, Vitamin and Mineral Blend, (Dicalcium Phosphate, Vitamin A as Palmitate, Niacin, Iron as Ferric Orthophosphate, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B1 and Folic Acid), Artificial Banana Flavour (0.4%), Ground Nutmeg
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soy, Wheat and Peanut
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeSee bottom of container for Best Before Date.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ready in 3 minutes, just add boiling water.
Caution: Cup is hot when boiling water is added. Prepare in a safe place away from children.
Hob
Instructions: 1. Open lid halfway. Fill to line with boiling water.
2. Stir thoroughly.
3. Close lid. Let stand for 3 minutes.
4. Remove lid and stir again.
Produce of
Made in Jamaica
Warnings
- DO NOT PURCHASE IF SEAL IS BROKEN
Name and address
- Jamaica Grain and Cereals Ltd.,
- 3 Felix Fox Blvd.,
- G.P.O. Box 271,
- Kingston,
- Jamaica,
- W.I.
Importer address
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Harwich,
- Essex,
- CO12 4PT.
Return to
- Consumer response line
- (876) 922-1220
- E-mail: corporate@seprod.com
- Website: www.seprod.com
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Harwich,
- Essex,
- CO12 4PT.
Net Contents
60g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving 60g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1544 kJ/369 kcal
|926 kJ/221 kcal
|11%
|Fat
|0.7 g
|0.4 g
|0.6%
|of which saturates
|0.4 g
|0.2 g
|1%
|Carbohydrates
|79 g
|47 g
|18%
|of which sugars
|44 g
|26 g
|29%
|Protein
|12 g
|7 g
|14%
|Salt
|1.5 g
|0.9 g
|15%
|Vitamin A
|561 µg
|336 µg
|42%
|Calcium
|463 mg
|278 mg
|35%
|Iron
|5 mg
|3 mg
|21%
|*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400KJ/2000Kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
DO NOT PURCHASE IF SEAL IS BROKEN
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019