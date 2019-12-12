Pronto Porridge Mix Cinnamon 120G

Product Description
- Pre-Cooked Cornmeal Porridge Mix Cinnamon Flavour
- Cornmeal Porridge Mix
- Get a healthy start to your day with a steaming how bowl of Pronto Cornmeal Porridge.
- Quick and convenient - you can have a nutritious breakfast in only a few minutes by just adding water - no sugar or milk needed!
- Each golden, creamy serving is enriched with vitamins for extra goodness.
- Pronto Cornmeal Porridge Mix is also available in Banana and Vanilla flavours as well as in natural Peanut and Chocolate flavours.
- Ready in 3 minutes!
- With added vitamins!
- No sugar or milk needed - just add water!
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Refined Cornmeal (35%), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Vitamin and Mineral Blend (Di-Calcium Phosphate, Vitamin A as Palmitate, Niacin, Iron as Ferric Orthophosphate, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B1, and Folic Acid), Flavouring, Nutmeg
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Soy, Wheat and Peanut
Storage
Keep in cool, dry place. Refrigerate once opened.Best Before: See packet
Produce of
Made in Jamaica
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Shake packet, then empty contents (120 g) into 2 cups (600 ml) of boiling water and cook on a low flame for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serves 2.
Name and address
- Jamaica Grain and Cereals Ltd.,
- 3 Felix Fox Blvd.,
- Kingston,
- Jamaica.
Importer address
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT.
Return to
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT.
- www.suryafoods.com
Net Contents
120g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1471kJ/346kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|75g
|of which sugars
|40g
|Protein
|10g
|Salt
|2g
|Vitamin A
|625 mg 78% RI
|Thiamin
|0.7 mg 64% RI
|Riboflavin
|0.7 mg 50% RI
|Niacin
|7 mg 44% RI
|Folic Acid
|167 mg 84% RI
|Calcium
|500 mg 63% RI
|Iron
|4 mg 29% RI
|RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019