Pronto Porridge Mix Cinnamon 120G

Pronto Porridge Mix Cinnamon 120G
£ 0.60
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Pre-Cooked Cornmeal Porridge Mix Cinnamon Flavour
  • Cornmeal Porridge Mix
  • Get a healthy start to your day with a steaming how bowl of Pronto Cornmeal Porridge.
  • Quick and convenient - you can have a nutritious breakfast in only a few minutes by just adding water - no sugar or milk needed!
  • Each golden, creamy serving is enriched with vitamins for extra goodness.
  • Pronto Cornmeal Porridge Mix is also available in Banana and Vanilla flavours as well as in natural Peanut and Chocolate flavours.
  • Ready in 3 minutes!
  • With added vitamins!
  • No sugar or milk needed - just add water!
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Refined Cornmeal (35%), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Vitamin and Mineral Blend (Di-Calcium Phosphate, Vitamin A as Palmitate, Niacin, Iron as Ferric Orthophosphate, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B1, and Folic Acid), Flavouring, Nutmeg

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Soy, Wheat and Peanut

Storage

Keep in cool, dry place. Refrigerate once opened.Best Before: See packet

Produce of

Made in Jamaica

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Shake packet, then empty contents (120 g) into 2 cups (600 ml) of boiling water and cook on a low flame for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serves 2.

Name and address

  • Jamaica Grain and Cereals Ltd.,
  • 3 Felix Fox Blvd.,
  • Kingston,
  • Jamaica.

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT.
  • www.suryafoods.com

Net Contents

120g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1471kJ/346kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 75g
of which sugars 40g
Protein 10g
Salt 2g
Vitamin A 625 mg 78% RI
Thiamin0.7 mg 64% RI
Riboflavin0.7 mg 50% RI
Niacin 7 mg 44% RI
Folic Acid 167 mg 84% RI
Calcium 500 mg 63% RI
Iron 4 mg 29% RI
RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

