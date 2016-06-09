Miracle Gro Slow Release 1 Kilograms Tub

easy to use
Its the best thing I bought for a long time ,and the service was super
Great Fertiliser!
Bought it for my peace lily. Was fast acting and does the job well!
excellent results
I have noticed a huge difference within a,few,weeks with my plants which are now much bigger than usual at this time of year. Also some plants which have not flowered for a few years have started to flower! Excellent, and will be buying more
Great product at a great price
The best price around for Miracle Gro. Why pay more!
Tiny pearls of goodness
I have just started gardening and some of my efforts are now one year old. I realised it was time that I fed my shrubs as the soil here is poor but didn't want to do it often. So I searched for slow release fertiliser and discovered Miracle Grow Slow Release pearls. The yellow/orange pearls come in a plastic dispenser and are easy to sprinkle where you need them AND incredible value from Tesco. I saw places selling this at 80% more. The plants look great and my garden looks brilliant. Thanks
Bargain at Half Price
I have used this product for several years. It is a good all round multi purpose plant food for use both in pots and the garden
Get big flower heads
I always buy miracle grow to feed my hanging baskets. It was great to see it on a special offer so I doubled up
excellent price
I needed to buy a plant food for my sons plants at his grave and was told this was the best product to purchase. I did a search and found Tesco the best price.
Good buy
Didn't use it yet so can't comment on effect but should be good as use this brand all the time. Tesco delivery quick as usual and good pricing.
Really helped plants grow
Could see a huge difference compared to the prior year when I didn't use it