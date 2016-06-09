By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Miracle Gro Slow Release 1 Kilograms Tub

5(27)Write a review
Miracle Gro Slow Release 1 Kilograms Tub
  • Slow release fertiliser removes the need for regular plant feeding
  • 1 application feeds plants for up to 6 months
  • Contains all the required nutrients to give strong, healthy plants
  • Temperature controlled coating which regulates the release of nutrients when the conditions are right for feeding
  • Temperature controlled coating which regulates the release of nutrients when the conditions are right for feeding
  • Contains essential nutrients to give strong healthy

  • Please note that this item has additional safety or regulatory datasheets available
  • The product may have possible health and safety hazards covered in these documents
  • Refer to the container for full information and always follow the instructions.

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

easy to use

5 stars

Its the best thing I bought for a long time ,and the service was super

Great Fertiliser!

4 stars

Bought it for my peace lily. Was fast acting and does the job well!

excellent results

5 stars

I have noticed a huge difference within a,few,weeks with my plants which are now much bigger than usual at this time of year. Also some plants which have not flowered for a few years have started to flower! Excellent, and will be buying more

Great product at a great price

5 stars

The best price around for Miracle Gro. Why pay more!

Tiny pearls of goodness

5 stars

I have just started gardening and some of my efforts are now one year old. I realised it was time that I fed my shrubs as the soil here is poor but didn't want to do it often. So I searched for slow release fertiliser and discovered Miracle Grow Slow Release pearls. The yellow/orange pearls come in a plastic dispenser and are easy to sprinkle where you need them AND incredible value from Tesco. I saw places selling this at 80% more. The plants look great and my garden looks brilliant. Thanks

Bargain at Half Price

5 stars

I have used this product for several years. It is a good all round multi purpose plant food for use both in pots and the garden

Get big flower heads

5 stars

I always buy miracle grow to feed my hanging baskets. It was great to see it on a special offer so I doubled up

excellent price

5 stars

I needed to buy a plant food for my sons plants at his grave and was told this was the best product to purchase. I did a search and found Tesco the best price.

Good buy

5 stars

Didn't use it yet so can't comment on effect but should be good as use this brand all the time. Tesco delivery quick as usual and good pricing.

Really helped plants grow

5 stars

Could see a huge difference compared to the prior year when I didn't use it

