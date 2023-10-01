Lamaze Octopus Pirate- Captain Calamar Octopus has lots of knotty tentacles & a treasure chest of jewels Jewels jingle around when the shakey motor is activated Features lots of different sounds & textures to keep baby engaged

Ahoy matey! Meet baby’s first shipmate, Lamaze’s Captain Calamari. This octopus pirate has eight knotted activity legs that are great for exploration. Captain has a hidden mirror that helps teach self-recognition and offers fun peek-a-boo play. Baby can discover his crinkle hat, fun rattle and clacking rings, perfect for helping develop fine motor skills. Captain Calamari includes a multi-purpose clip, designed to clip on to strollers or changing bags so he can travel everywhere with you.

Suitable from Birth