Lamaze Octopus Pirate- Captain Calamar

4.5(11)
£16.00

£16.00/each

Lamaze Octopus Pirate- Captain CalamarOctopus has lots of knotty tentacles & a treasure chest of jewelsJewels jingle around when the shakey motor is activatedFeatures lots of different sounds & textures to keep baby engaged
Ahoy matey! Meet baby’s first shipmate, Lamaze’s Captain Calamari. This octopus pirate has eight knotted activity legs that are great for exploration. Captain has a hidden mirror that helps teach self-recognition and offers fun peek-a-boo play. Baby can discover his crinkle hat, fun rattle and clacking rings, perfect for helping develop fine motor skills. Captain Calamari includes a multi-purpose clip, designed to clip on to strollers or changing bags so he can travel everywhere with you.
Suitable from Birth
Mirror play helps baby learn how to focus, track images and explore the faceCrinkle hat, clacking rings and rattle awaken auditory awareness and keep baby engagedBright colours and high-contrast patterns promote visual stimulation

