Sheldons Traditional Hot Cross Buns 4 Pack

Product Description
- 4 Fruity Hot Cross Buns
- Family bakers since 1949
- Delicious toasted and smothered in butter
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Orange Soaked Fruit (23%) (Sultanas, Raisins, Orange Juice), Water, Yeast, Dextrose, Mixed Peel (3%) (Orange and Lemon Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Sugar, Palm Oil, Bean Flour, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Calcium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavouring, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Flour Treatment Agents (Ascorbic Acid, Carbon Dioxide), Colour (Curcumin), Pregelatinized Rye Flour
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Sesame or Milk For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions shelf life will be reduced. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.For best before, see front of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Warnings
- Whilst every care has been taken to remove stalks and pips, some may remain
Name and address
- G.H. Sheldon Wholesale Bakers Ltd,
- 10 Stainburn Rd,
- Manchester,
- M11 2GW.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x Buns
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Average Roll (56g)
|Energy
|1228 kJ
|712 kJ
|-
|291 kcal
|168 kcal
|Fat
|5.8 g
|3.4 g
|of which Saturates
|1.1 g
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrates
|49.3 g
|28.6 g
|of which Sugar
|16.2 g
|9.4 g
|Fibre
|4.8 g
|2.7 g
|Protein
|7.9 g
|4.5 g
|Salt
|0.9 g
|0.5 g
Safety information
