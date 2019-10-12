By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Atlantic Cod Loin

3(4)Write a review
Atlantic Cod Loin

£ 5.55
£15.00/kg

Product Description

  • MSC Cod (Gadus morhua) loin, skinless and boneless, defrosted.
  • Juicy, firm white flakes. Why not try cutting into thick strips, coating in homemade lemon & herb breadcrumbs and shallow fry until golden. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org MSC C 55015

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Caught in the NE Atlantic - Barents Sea, Fishing Gear the NE Atlantic – Norwegian Sea the NE Atlantic – North Sea the NE Atlantic – Iceland Seines Trawls Hooks and lines

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: May contain bone

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy338kJ / 80kcal338kJ / 80kcal
Fat0.9g0.9g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein17.9g17.9g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: May contain bone

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Inflexible develivery of fresh fish

1 stars

Cannot believe Tesco cannot deliver cod loin during any AM slot - what refrigeration systems do they use?!

Delicious ...

4 stars

Lovely indeed!

Cod Loin is such good value.

5 stars

Always top value for the money, and there is so much you can do with it, like batter it in a simple 4 oz of flour and 5 fluid oz of very cold water or Beer whipped up like cream. Or wrap it in thin cut bacon, and bake it. or wrape it in tin foil with some herbs of your choice and bake it. You can simpley grill it, and put on after grilling Lemon and salt and pepper. cook it in milk and then use the milk to make a really good parsley sauce, add some new pototoes and peas. My mouth is watering. When buying you need about 100 to 150 grams per person.Cod

It was off and stunk last time i bought it, so I'm

1 stars

It was off and stunk last time i bought it, so I'm hoping it's fresh this time

