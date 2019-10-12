Atlantic Cod Loin

Inflexible develivery of fresh fish
Cannot believe Tesco cannot deliver cod loin during any AM slot - what refrigeration systems do they use?!
Delicious ...
Lovely indeed!
Cod Loin is such good value.
Always top value for the money, and there is so much you can do with it, like batter it in a simple 4 oz of flour and 5 fluid oz of very cold water or Beer whipped up like cream. Or wrap it in thin cut bacon, and bake it. or wrape it in tin foil with some herbs of your choice and bake it. You can simpley grill it, and put on after grilling Lemon and salt and pepper. cook it in milk and then use the milk to make a really good parsley sauce, add some new pototoes and peas. My mouth is watering. When buying you need about 100 to 150 grams per person.Cod
It was off and stunk last time i bought it, so I'm
It was off and stunk last time i bought it, so I'm hoping it's fresh this time