By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Meat Free 4 Mexican Style Bean Burger 454G Promotion

4(23)Write a review
Tesco Meat Free 4 Mexican Style Bean Burger 454G Promotion
£ 1.00
£2.21/kg
One burger
  • Energy894kJ 214kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 844kJ / 202kcal

Product Description

  • Burgers made with vegetables and spicy beans coated in herby breadcrumbs.
  • 4 Mexican Style Bean Burgers
  • A mix of beans seasoned with chilli and cumin, in crunchy breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 0.454kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Vegetables (33%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Red Kidney Beans (9%), Haricot Beans (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Tomato Purée, Salt, Cumin, Chilli Flakes, Paprika, Yeast, Oregano, Cayenne Pepper, Parsley, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder.

Vegetables contains: Onion, Green Pepper, Carrot, Sweetcorn.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven: 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 22-24 mins For best results, oven cook. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 22-24 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: From frozen: Place under a pre-heated grill for 14-16 minutes. Turn occasionally. Time: 14-16 mins, Temp: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy844kJ / 202kcal894kJ / 214kcal
Fat9.1g9.6g
Saturates0.9g1.0g
Carbohydrate22.0g23.3g
Sugars2.2g2.3g
Fibre6.4g6.8g
Protein4.8g5.1g
Salt0.9g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains 4 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

23 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

A matter of taste!

3 stars

I like spicy food, but to be honest the chilli heat in these is, in my opinion, just a bit too much to the extent that it overpowers the taste of the rest of the bean burger. If it was toned down slightly then I'd say they would be great. I can see how other love them though.

Too Chilli Hot Otherwise They Are Good

4 stars

I love bean burgers and I like spice but these are too hot.

Great

5 stars

Definitely good for those who love chilly! Tasty!

They are quite hot, But just right personally. Rea

5 stars

They are quite hot, But just right personally. Really nice.

I love these burgers. Im trying to cut down on my

5 stars

I love these burgers. Im trying to cut down on my meat intake, and these are very useful. The only problem is that they are very spicy, which means that my grandchildren can't eat them----they are VERY spicy hot!!!! Please can you make some non spicy ones as well so we can all enjoy them?

These would be nice but they are waaaaaaaaaaaaaay

2 stars

These would be nice but they are waaaaaaaaaaaaaay too hot. They need to dial the chillies back a notch or two

Tasty vegetarian burger

5 stars

The best vegetarian bean burger i tasted! Right amount of spices.

Spicy and full of flavour!

5 stars

Spicy and full of flavour!

Too much chilli

2 stars

Very hot too much chilli. Couldn't eat them

Way too hot, like others it burnt my mouth. Back o

1 stars

Way too hot, like others it burnt my mouth. Back off on the chilli, and let people add more if necessary.

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Brioche Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.24/each

Tesco Large Seeded Burger Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.18/each

Tesco 4 Vegetarian Quarter Pounders 454G

£ 1.75
£3.86/kg

Tesco 6 Vegan Vegetable Burgers 340G

£ 1.50
£4.42/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here