Tesco Meat Free 4 Mexican Style Bean Burger 454G Promotion

A matter of taste!
I like spicy food, but to be honest the chilli heat in these is, in my opinion, just a bit too much to the extent that it overpowers the taste of the rest of the bean burger. If it was toned down slightly then I'd say they would be great. I can see how other love them though.
Too Chilli Hot Otherwise They Are Good
I love bean burgers and I like spice but these are too hot.
Great
Definitely good for those who love chilly! Tasty!
They are quite hot, But just right personally. Really nice.
I love these burgers. Im trying to cut down on my meat intake, and these are very useful. The only problem is that they are very spicy, which means that my grandchildren can't eat them----they are VERY spicy hot!!!! Please can you make some non spicy ones as well so we can all enjoy them?
These would be nice but they are waaaaaaaaaaaaaay too hot. They need to dial the chillies back a notch or two
Tasty vegetarian burger
The best vegetarian bean burger i tasted! Right amount of spices.
Spicy and full of flavour!
Too much chilli
Very hot too much chilli. Couldn't eat them
Way too hot, like others it burnt my mouth. Back off on the chilli, and let people add more if necessary.