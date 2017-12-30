By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bright Starts Snuggle & Teethe

4.5(9)Write a review
£ 5.00
  • Add creature comforts to baby's uncomfortable teething time. The Snuggle & Teethe safari-themed toys are made to soothe teething toddlers wherever they go. Baby will love the snuggly-soft fabric and captivating crinkles of the giraffe and elephant characters. Not only are these toys fun to cuddle, but their feet double as teethers to help soothe aching gums. Relief has never felt so sweet!
  • Snuggle into comfort with plush teether pals
  • Teether “feet” offer relief for aching gums
  • Made with crinkly fabric baby loves to crunch
  • Choose from the giraffe or elephant characters
  • Hang from a carrier for on-the-go

Information

Can’t immerse a teething toy?!?!?

2 stars

The baby loves it but if I can’t clean it how can he play with it? And honestly I don’t trust spot cleaning it after it’s falls on the ground and the dog beats me to it! Please tell me why it can’t be washed like a normal children’s toy or WHY make a toy that goes into a child’s mouth unable to be washed properly!

My daughter loves this!

5 stars

My sister gave me the elephant one she bought my niece when she was a baby and my niece wasn't too interested in. I gave it to my daughter and now we can't leave home without it. She loves her "Ellie" the elephant. I bought a giraffe one too but she is not too sure about that one.

My son loves it.

5 stars

My son isn't really into toys this one has really captured his attention. He is 4 months old and when we took this toy away from him so they could ring it up he actually cried. The only downside is the tag on the actual toy doesn't have washing instructions.

Very Nice

5 stars

Very nice and cute. I like it. My kid likes it. Good job. Do you guys have a place in Egypt?

fantastic

5 stars

got the elephant for my grandaughter just the right size love the colour and textures

Nice teether but its a pity you can't choose!

3 stars

Both characters are really nice but they should really be on sal seperately so that you can buy the one you want. At the moment, youe receive one or the other at random.

Good product

5 stars

Good product the only drawback is that you don't get to choose which one is delivered.

Ideal teether and soother

5 stars

My granddaughter loved this

My Nieces favourite Christmas present

5 stars

Out of all presents we got our 5 month old Niece she loved this the most and can't get enough of the little elephant! In her words Grrr nummm

