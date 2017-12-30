Bright Starts Snuggle & Teethe

Can’t immerse a teething toy?!?!?
The baby loves it but if I can’t clean it how can he play with it? And honestly I don’t trust spot cleaning it after it’s falls on the ground and the dog beats me to it! Please tell me why it can’t be washed like a normal children’s toy or WHY make a toy that goes into a child’s mouth unable to be washed properly!
My daughter loves this!
My sister gave me the elephant one she bought my niece when she was a baby and my niece wasn't too interested in. I gave it to my daughter and now we can't leave home without it. She loves her "Ellie" the elephant. I bought a giraffe one too but she is not too sure about that one.
My son loves it.
My son isn't really into toys this one has really captured his attention. He is 4 months old and when we took this toy away from him so they could ring it up he actually cried. The only downside is the tag on the actual toy doesn't have washing instructions.
Very Nice
Very nice and cute. I like it. My kid likes it. Good job. Do you guys have a place in Egypt?
fantastic
got the elephant for my grandaughter just the right size love the colour and textures
Nice teether but its a pity you can't choose!
Both characters are really nice but they should really be on sal seperately so that you can buy the one you want. At the moment, youe receive one or the other at random.
Good product
Good product the only drawback is that you don't get to choose which one is delivered.
Ideal teether and soother
My granddaughter loved this
My Nieces favourite Christmas present
Out of all presents we got our 5 month old Niece she loved this the most and can't get enough of the little elephant! In her words Grrr nummm