Bright Starts Lots Of Links

4.5(25)Write a review
Bright Starts Lots Of Links
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • 24 textured Fun Links™ to stimulate baby’s sense of touch
  • Ideal for linking toys almost anywhere
  • Reusable storage bag keeps links organised & is convenient for travel
  • - Flexibly, bendably versatile for moments that need it!
  • - Attach baby's favourite toys to play areas and gear items
  • - Sticky messes meet their match - links wipe clean!
  • Like a stick of gum or trusty hair tie, you'll always be glad to have a handful of these bendy, colourful links within reach. They're one of our bestsellers for a reason. While baby keeps busy twisting, squeezing, bending, smushing and whatevering the BPA-free plastic links, you'll be shocked by their ability to attach toys to play areas and gear items. Baby won't stop kicking her toys out of the seat, then squealing for help? Lots of Links™ to the rescue! Toys keep falling to the sticky restaurant floor? The links will come in handy then too. Good thing there's 24 of them included in this pack.

25 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

So many uses!

5 stars

I have these links in the car, in my purse, in the diaper bag,....real question is where do I not have a set of these! My child loves to move the separated links into piles which has been a great learning activity on colors. I like that each package comes with quite a few so that she can do multiple things with them and that I can have them in multiple places. My daughter is 17 months old and these have endured her playing with them daily and on long car trips.

in love

5 stars

my baby and i love them they are easy to clean up and make no mess [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Could be better

3 stars

I bought these two days ago to use on the stroller. In less than a minute, my 6mo had them disconnected and the toy was laying in the floor. I thought he may be Houdini and lucky finding the right spot for them to disconnect but it happened over and over. I have two older kids and I can tell the quality is not as good as it was when I had them a few years ago. I would definitely look at other brands and feel the quality difference. The colors are bright and happy and I like the different textures on each ring.

Could be better

3 stars

Every Mom needs this on their registry!

5 stars

This ended up being a "oh, those look like a good idea...let's put them on the registry" addition to our registry, but after someone bought them for us and we introduced them to our little one, I was SO glad we got them! From about a month old, we had them hanging from the car seat handle, and our son loved them! I was surprised at how well he could "play" with them from so early on! And even now at 9 months, he still plays with them hanging from his car seat, and we have them throughout the house in different places he plays! Now we buy them for all our friends having babies too and since we live in Japan, it's great to be able to buy them here too! I just love the bright colors and fun textures to them!!

Great value for money

5 stars

Fantastic value for money. You get quite a lot of rings which are good to either link other toys or used as teether. The rings have different ridges and texture which makes it very tactile for babies. They're so good I've even bought some as Christmas gifts for friends

Great

5 stars

This is the second packet bought because they are so handy for all my baby's toys and he loves to chew on them too! I use them everywhere around the house and outside!

Best toy for babies ever

5 stars

Kept my little one amused for ages; as babies do, he drops the link he's chewing on from time to time, but with a few linked together, he always manages to find another one to grab hold of

Great for hanging toys anywhere and teething baby

5 stars

Wish I had found these with baby number 1. It would have stopped toys being thrown from the buggy and lost for ever. They are also great for hanging toys from baby gyms. My daughter is teething at the moment and she loves to chew on them. They are such a great price if she loses a few whilst out I am not too worried, in fact we are on our second pack we have found them so useful.

Simple sensory toy!

4 stars

Simple to use and handy for linking to toys and attaching to Highchair or car seat. My little one thrashes them about and has a good chew on them!

