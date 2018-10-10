By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sunflower Spread 500G Pump

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Sunflower Spread 500G Pump
£ 0.95
£1.90/kg
2 teaspoons (10g)
  • Energy173kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1732kJ / 421kcal

Product Description

  • Vegetable Fat Spread (45%) made with a blend of vegetable oils and sunflower oil (26%).
  • Sunflower Oil Carefully blended to spread straight from the fridge
  • Sunflower Oil Carefully blended to spread straight from the fridge
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Vegetable Oils (45%) (Sunflower (26%), Palm Oil, Linseed Oil), Water, Salt (1%), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Stabiliser (Sodium Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Vitamin E, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

50 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1732kJ / 421kcal173kJ / 42kcal
Fat45.7g4.6g
Saturates11.8g1.2g
Carbohydrate2.1g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt1.2g0.1g
Omega-3 (ALA)3132mg313mg
Vitamin E25.0mg (208%NRV)2.5mg (21%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great spread glad I found you

5 stars

Good use for bread sandwich can't taste the difference from the morning experience on.

