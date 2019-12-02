Little Dish 1Yr+ Chicken & Vegetable Risotto 200G

My little one really enjoyed this. It looked appet
My little one really enjoyed this. It looked appetising and was full of great ingredients.
provides 2 of my little ones 5 a day
This meal provides 2 of 5 a day portions! It is so so great to have a quick option for busy nights. Love that they are fresh, you can really tell from the look and smell.
Little one finished the whole bowl - win!
Bought this in store recently and my little boy absolutely loved it! Fresh nutritious meal that gave him two of his five a day - what a find.
A thumbs up from my little girl
A huge hit for my little girl who is a fussy eater - this is a life-saver for me. Great taste, good texture and love that is has the seal of approval from a nutritionist.
Horrible texture and no flavour
This may be OK for toddlers, however I was buying it to try and tempt the appetite of an elderly relative who needs very small portions of food. This was so bland as to be tasteless, and so stodgy/dry that it couldn't be swallowed. I tried it myself, and thought it was vile. I couldn't recommend this at all.