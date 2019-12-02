By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Little Dish 1Yr+ Chicken & Vegetable Risotto 200G

4(5)Write a review
image 1 of Little Dish 1Yr+ Chicken & Vegetable Risotto 200G
Product Description

  • Chicken & Veg Risotto for Toddlers
  • We make our risotto with British chicken, risotto rice, tomatoes, butternut squash and sweet potato.
  • Butternut Squash, Thyme, Sweet Potato, Onion and Tomato
  • At Little Dish we make fresh, perfectly nutritionally balanced meals to nourish growing bodies and minds. Our nutritionist makes sure every recipe provides your toddler with just the right amount of energy, protein and fats. We make it quick and easy to give your child nutritious, fresh meals that taste as good as homemade.
  • Proper food for kids
  • Nutritionist approved
  • British chicken
  • 2 of 5 a day
  • No added sugar
  • Low salt
  • No additives or preservatives
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Low salt

Information

Ingredients

Risotto Rice in Tomato and Veg Sauce (85%): Water, Onion (17%), Risotto Rice (11%), Tomato (10%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Sweet Potato (4.5%), Butternut Squash (4.5%), Italian Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Vegetable Stock (Carrot, Potato Starch, Onion, Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Tomato, Garlic, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Basil, Thyme, Oregano, Black Pepper, British Chicken (15%) Chicken, Water, Cornflour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep in the fridgeFreeze before use by date. Once defrosted do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our Chicken & Veg Risotto is best cooked in the microwave. Please do not reheat. All microwaves vary, these are guidelines only. Always test the temperature before serving.

Instructions: Preheat your oven to 190°C (electric), 170°C (fan), Mark 5 (Gas). Take off the card sleeve and pierce the film in a few places. Put the pot on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 35 mins. When it's ready, let it rest and cool down for 2 mins before serving. Then peel off the easy peel film, stir and serve.

Instructions: Preheat your oven to 190°C (electric), 170°C (fan), Mark 5 (Gas). Take off the card sleeve and pierce the film in a few places. Put the pot on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 25 mins. When it's ready, let it rest and cool down for 2 mins before serving. Then peel off the easy peel film, stir and serve.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • We prepare our meals with the utmost care but please double check for bones

Name and address

  • Little Dish,
  • 10a Ledbury Mews North,
  • Notting Hill,
  • London,
  • W11 2AF.

Return to

  • Little Dish,
  • 10a Ledbury Mews North,
  • Notting Hill,
  • London,
  • W11 2AF.
  • 020 3291 2409
  • hello@littledish.co.uk
  • www.littledish.co.uk

Lower age limit

1 Years

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g200g pack
Energy (kJ/kcal)393/93786/186
Fat 2.7g5.4g
of which saturates 1.2g2.4g
Carbohydrate 10.7g21.4g
of which sugars 1.6g3.2g
Fibre 0.9g1.8g
Protein 6.1g12.2g
Salt 0.13g0.30g
Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit & veg--
Veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size--

Safety information

View more safety information

We prepare our meals with the utmost care but please double check for bones

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

My little one really enjoyed this. It looked appet

4 stars

My little one really enjoyed this. It looked appetising and was full of great ingredients.

provides 2 of my little ones 5 a day

5 stars

This meal provides 2 of 5 a day portions! It is so so great to have a quick option for busy nights. Love that they are fresh, you can really tell from the look and smell.

Little one finished the whole bowl - win!

5 stars

Bought this in store recently and my little boy absolutely loved it! Fresh nutritious meal that gave him two of his five a day - what a find.

A thumbs up from my little girl

5 stars

A huge hit for my little girl who is a fussy eater - this is a life-saver for me. Great taste, good texture and love that is has the seal of approval from a nutritionist.

Horrible texture and no flavour

1 stars

This may be OK for toddlers, however I was buying it to try and tempt the appetite of an elderly relative who needs very small portions of food. This was so bland as to be tasteless, and so stodgy/dry that it couldn't be swallowed. I tried it myself, and thought it was vile. I couldn't recommend this at all.

