The Polish Bakery Half Wheat Half Rye Bread 400G

- Energy393kJ 93kcal5%
- Fat0.6g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 981 kJ / 233 kcal
Product Description
- Traditional Polish Half-Wheat Half-Rye Sourdough Bread
- Need more information about the health benefits of sourdough bread, please send us an email.
- Sourdough bread offers a unique source of valuable micro and macro elements.
- Bread at its best since 2003
- "Our story of baking bread here started in 2003 when our award winning Polish baker established the first Polish bakery in the UK. We have always baked traditional sourdough bread with genuine Polish taste. It is baked to authentic age old recipes based on our unique sourdough and using only natural ingredients, many sourced directly from Poland, to give you the best bread just like from back home.
- Natural sourdough
- No preservatives or additives
- Free from artificial flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (45%), Water, Rye Flour (11%), Rye Sourdough (9%), Fresh Yeast, Sea Salt, Rye and Wheat Bran, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Rye Sourdough consists of Rye Flour (67%)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory that handles Sesame Seeds and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. The contents will remain at it's best if the pack is resealed between uses. Life of this product may be reduced under warm conditions.Freezing guidelines: Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on the day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted consume within 1 day. Do not refreeze once defrosted. For Best Before: See Bag Closure.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Safety information:
- To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this bag away from babies and small children. Keep the environment tidy. Please dispose of this bag carefully.
Name and address
- The Polish Bakery Ltd,
- Stonebridge House,
- 272 Abbeydale Road,
- Wembley,
- Middlesex,
- HA0 1TW.
- E-mail: office@thepolishbakery.co.uk
- Tel.: 0208 998 6077
- Fax: 0208 997 7758
- www.thepolishbakery.co.uk
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|40 g slice
|Energy
|981 kJ / 233 kcal
|393 kJ / 93 kcal
|Fat
|1.5 g
|0.6 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrates
|51.1 g
|20.4 g
|of which sugars
|1.2 g
|0.5 g
|Fibre
|6.6 g
|2.6 g
|Protein
|5.7 g
|2.3 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
|0.4 g
|Sodium
|392.9 mg
|157.1 mg
