By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Thamina Mini Smoked Chicken Sausages 400G

5(1)Write a review
Thamina Mini Smoked Chicken Sausages 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Smoked chicken sausage
  • Packaged in a protected atmosphere.
  • Without mechanically recovered meat!
  • Halal Certification Germany - HCG
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Meat 75%, Chicken Fat with Skin, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Vegetable Concentrate (Red Radish), Tomato Powder, Spices, Stabilizer: Di-Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Acetate, Flavor Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Spice Extracts, Antioxidants: Isoascorbic Acid, Sodium Isoascorbate, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Beechwood Smoke

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated below +5°C.

Name and address

  • Reinert,
  • D-33775 Versmold.

Return to

  • www.thamina-halal.de

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 1142 kJ / 276 kcal
Fat 23,0 g
of which saturates 8,1 g
Carbohydrates4,0 g
of which sugars 0,2 g
Protein 13,0 g
Salt 2,1 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love them!

5 stars

Love them!

Usually bought next

Najma Smoked Turkey Rasher Slice 150G

£ 2.00
£1.34/100g

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Tesco Soft White Hot Dog Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.12/each

Thamina Smoked Chicken Sausages 400G

£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here