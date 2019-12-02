Tesco Minced Beef Hot Pot 450G

Sunday Hot Pot
Great Autumn Sunday lunch with some additional frozen broccoli. I will definitely buy again.
Not enough meat
Tasty but very small amount of meat - had a job finding it under all the potato slices.
A good Winter warmer.
Quite a substantial dish and not too salty. Fine microwaved, although I usually brown it in the oven afterwards.
Just wanted a nice quick hot meal but it was tasteless. it looked good but both mince and in particular the sliced potatoes had no flavour. I tried adding salt but even then no good. Put it in the bin. Shame because I love mince and this could have been much better.
Value for money and filling would definitely recommend it . I would definitely buy it again.
Definitely recommend this product . Totally enjoyed it very much . Definitely buy it again.
Hard potato ruins the experience
My husband said it tasted like dog food and that the potato slices were still raw. When I tried it I noticed an incredibly strong taste of balsamic vinegar and the potato slices were a bit too al dente. I decided I would eat it next day for lunch rather than let it go to waste. Surprisingly next day when I reheated it the balsamic taste had gone, I can only assume that heating it from frozen does something that enhances the balsamic vinegar flavour or prevents it from mixing in with the rest of the ingredients that the taste becomes dominant. The filling wasn't as bad as what my husband said it was, however the potato topping was still a bit too al dente despite having now been reheated twice. I'd be ok having this myself since it's very low on all the bad nutrients and you do get a pretty good sized portion, but I am not sure what to do about that potato topping without overcooking the rest of the meal.