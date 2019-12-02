By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Minced Beef Hot Pot 450G

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Minced Beef Hot Pot 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each Pack
  • Energy1815kJ 432kcal
    22%
  • Fat12.7g
    18%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars10.9g
    12%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 418kJ / 100kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef in a vegetable gravy topped with sliced potatoes.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (Sulphites) (35%), Beef (27%), Water, Onion, Carrot, Peas, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Fat, Beef Extract, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Garlic Purée, Black Treacle, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Onion Concentrate, Black Pepper, Thyme, Clove.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 30-35 mins
From chilled: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 30-35 mins For best results oven heat. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 45-50 minutes
From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W/900W 6 1/2 mins / 5 1/2 mins
Heat on full power for 4 1/2 mins (800W)/(900W)
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 2 minutes (800W)/ 1 minute (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W/900W 10 mins / 9 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for another 4 minutes (800W)/3 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100geach Pack (434g**)
Energy418kJ / 100kcal1815kJ / 432kcal
Fat2.9g12.7g
Saturates0.8g3.5g
Carbohydrate12.1g52.4g
Sugars2.5g10.9g
Fibre2.0g8.5g
Protein5.2g22.7g
Salt0.3g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sunday Hot Pot

4 stars

Great Autumn Sunday lunch with some additional frozen broccoli. I will definitely buy again.

Not enough meat

3 stars

Tasty but very small amount of meat - had a job finding it under all the potato slices.

A good Winter warmer.

5 stars

Quite a substantial dish and not too salty. Fine microwaved, although I usually brown it in the oven afterwards.

Just wanted a nice quick hot meal but it was taste

1 stars

Just wanted a nice quick hot meal but it was tasteless. it looked good but both mince and in particular the sliced potatoes had no flavour. I tried adding salt but even then no good. Put it in the bin. Shame because I love mince and this could have been much better.

Value for money and filling would definitely recommend it . I would definitely buy it again.

5 stars

Definitely recommend this product . Totally enjoyed it very much . Definitely buy it again.

Hard potato ruins the experience

3 stars

My husband said it tasted like dog food and that the potato slices were still raw. When I tried it I noticed an incredibly strong taste of balsamic vinegar and the potato slices were a bit too al dente. I decided I would eat it next day for lunch rather than let it go to waste. Surprisingly next day when I reheated it the balsamic taste had gone, I can only assume that heating it from frozen does something that enhances the balsamic vinegar flavour or prevents it from mixing in with the rest of the ingredients that the taste becomes dominant. The filling wasn't as bad as what my husband said it was, however the potato topping was still a bit too al dente despite having now been reheated twice. I'd be ok having this myself since it's very low on all the bad nutrients and you do get a pretty good sized portion, but I am not sure what to do about that potato topping without overcooking the rest of the meal.

