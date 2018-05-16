Kiwi Deodorant 100Ml

- Kiwi® Shoe Deo Fresh provides a fresh blast of deodorant to help neutralize unpleasant odours from smelly shoes. This shoe deodorizer spray features a unique dual spray applicator to stop shoes smelling from heel to toe. Shoe spray is suitable for all shoe types.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- Kiwi® Shoe Deo Fresh provides a fresh blast of deodorant to help neutralize those unpleasant odours from smelly shoes
- The shoe deodorizer features a unique dual spray applicator for odour control from heel to toe
- This shoe odour spray is suitable for all shoe types
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- HOW TO USE:
- 1. Twist dispenser by turning to the left to unlock and open. Never point dispenser opening towards the face.
- 2. Place dispenser in shoe with larger opening pointing towards the toe.
- 3. Push down and spray for one second.
- 4. Lock by turning dispenser to the right.
Warnings
- DANGER
- Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated.
- Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not breathe spray. Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.
- Caution: Use only as directed. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
DANGER Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not breathe spray. Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. Caution: Use only as directed. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020