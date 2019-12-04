By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Crispy Chilli Prawns 300G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Crispy Chilli Prawns 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy1016kJ 243kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars8.2g
    9%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 736kJ / 176kcal

Product Description

  • Prawns (Penaeus vannamei) coated in herb batter with a chilli sauce.
  • A Taste of China Prawns coated in a herb batter for a crispy bite Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of China Prawns coated in a herb batter for a crispy bite Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A taste of China
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Prawns coated in a herb batter for a crispy bite
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (37%), Water, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Rice Vinegar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Garlic Purée, Rice Flour, Mustard Powder, Corn Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Ginger, Salt, Coriander, Ginger Purée, Black Pepper Extract, Chilli Flakes, Wheat Starch, Bell Pepper Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Molasses, Colour (Paprika Extract), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Yeast, Soya Bean, Wheat.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve.
Remove film lid from foil tray and pierce film lid on sauce pot.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan170°C/Gas 5
Place sauce pot on a baking tray.
Add the foil tray containing prawns to the baking tray.
Place in a pre-heated oven and heat for 25 minutes. Stir sauce before serving as a dip.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan170°C/Gas 5
Place sauce pot on a baking tray.
Add the foil tray containing prawns to the baking tray.
Place in a pre-heated oven and heat for 20 minutes. Stir sauce before serving as a dip.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (138g**)
Energy736kJ / 176kcal1016kJ / 243kcal
Fat8.9g12.3g
Saturates3.6g5.0g
Carbohydrate17.2g23.8g
Sugars6.0g8.2g
Fibre0.6g0.8g
Protein6.4g8.8g
Salt0.7g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--
** When heated according to instructions 300g typically weighs 276g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Over priced tasteless prawns

1 stars

Tasteless! Felt and tasted like it had been made with gluten free flour! Never again! Prawns were tiny and the sauce was bland

Dissatisfied with use by date

5 stars

Lovely meal . Thoroughly enjoy crispy and flavoured beautifully .

These are really nice. Sauce not to hot prawns cri

4 stars

These are really nice. Sauce not to hot prawns crispy and tender

Really Tasty.

5 stars

I've bought these prawns for years and they are gorgeous. Lovely as a snack by themselves or as part of a Chinese meal or picky buffet.

Usually bought next

Tesco Crispy Sweet & Sour Chicken 350G

£ 3.50
£10.00/kg

Tesco Egg Fried Rice 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Tesco Prawn Crackers 60G

£ 1.00
£1.67/100g

Tesco Chicken Chow Mein 400G

£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here