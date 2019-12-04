Tesco Crispy Chilli Prawns 300G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve.

Remove film lid from foil tray and pierce film lid on sauce pot.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: 190°C/Fan170°C/Gas 5

Place sauce pot on a baking tray.

Add the foil tray containing prawns to the baking tray.

Place in a pre-heated oven and heat for 25 minutes. Stir sauce before serving as a dip.



