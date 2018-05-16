By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
MAGNERS APPLE CIDER 4X440ML CAN

MAGNERS APPLE CIDER 4X440ML CAN
£ 3.75
£2.14/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Original Irish Cider
  • Find us on Twitter and Facebook
  • #Holdtrue
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for coeliacs
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Alcohol Units

2.0

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Can

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Wm Magner Ltd,
  • Annerville,
  • Clonmel,
  • Co. Tipperary,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Wm Magner Ltd,
  • Annerville,
  • Clonmel,
  • Co. Tipperary,
  • Ireland.
  • www.magners.com
  • Careline: 00800 5550 0011

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlEach Can (440ml) Contains:
Energy 177kJ/42kcal79kJ/185kcal
9%* of your Guideline Daily Amount--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

