V-Kat Schnapps 1L

5(1)Write a review
V-Kat Schnapps 1L
£ 8.50
£8.50/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium blend of fermented and distilled alcohol for mixers and cocktails
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Ingredients

Fermented Alcohol, Distilled Alcohol, Water, Aroma

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites for freshness

Alcohol Units

22

ABV

22% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

This vodka may be cheap but i have to say it is ex

5 stars

This vodka may be cheap but i have to say it is extremely good value for money

