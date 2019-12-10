By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tsingtao Beer 640Ml

5(1)Write a review
Tsingtao Beer 640Ml
£ 2.00
£3.13/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Crafted using malted barley, hops, yeast & pure mountain water for a crisp refreshing beer
  • Pack size: 640ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Rice, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Crafted using malted barley, hops, yeast & pure mountain water for a crisp refreshing beer

Alcohol Units

3.0

ABV

4.7% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: see bottle

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed & bottled by:
  • Tsingtao Brewery Co., Ltd.,
  • In Quingdao,
  • China.

Distributor address

  • C&C Group,
  • Keeper Road,
  • Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • C&C Group,
  • Keeper Road,
  • Dublin,
  • Ireland.
  • Consumer Helpline - 0845 399 3915
  • www.tsingtaobeer.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

640ml ℮













1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very crisp with strong distinct taste and little b

5 stars

Very crisp with strong distinct taste and little but pleasant aftertaste. Very good beer.

