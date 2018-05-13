By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hp Color Choice 100Gsm 250 Sheets

5(56)Write a review
Hp Color Choice 100Gsm 250 Sheets
£ 4.30
£4.30/each

Product Description

  • A premium paper for colour inkjet and laser printing
  • PEFC (Forest Certification schemes) certified
  • Features superior paper smoothness and ultra white shades
  • A premium paper for the best possible colour inkjet and laser printing.

Information

56 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great quality

4 stars

I purchased this paper to print my sons dissertation out on, it's a better quality paper that gave a great finish. Bright white rather than being thin like some papers that have a grey tinge to them.

Just as described

5 stars

A bit expensive although it was the cheapest 100gsm paper I could find at the time. Happy with the quality.

Lovely quality

5 stars

This paper is such lovely quality paper that everyone always asks us what kind it is as it's love and soft. Even prints pictures a good quality too.

Quick and great price

5 stars

Was going to buy the 90gsm paper but this ended up being so close in price that I went for it instead.

Best valve for money

5 stars

Tried a few different inkjet paper this is the best,pure white and thick,some shops sell double the price of Tesco

Great printer paper

5 stars

I now use this paper for all my printing purposes as it is thicker (100gsm) than most cheaper paper and thus can be used two-sided with no problems. It is also very white and so displays coloured images, photographs etc. very well.

Great paper for a great price

5 stars

This is a very nice, smooth, high end plain paper for ink jet or laser printers. Very suitable for reports or letters where you need them to look nice. Note that it's 250 sheets to a pack; that's half the size of many packs. Tesco's price is much lower than other retailers.

Excelled service

5 stars

I bought this a couple of weeks ago. It arrived very quickly and is a quality product

Nice quality

5 stars

Bought this for my son's school project. It did the job well. Nice quality paper for the money. I would buy again!!

Perfect Paper Thickness

5 stars

I always buy THREE packs to last me. The 100GSM paper thickness is not too thin, not too thick, just perfect for teacher handouts that will keep their integrity after being written on and russled around by students before handing back to me (a teacher). The printing quality is also fab. I highly recommend it to any teacher or instructor.

