Hp Premium 90Gsm 250 Sheets

90gsm paper
Great value for money. Brilliant white, excellent quality paper.
Excellent quality
This heavier paper 90gsm gives a real depth and quality to the printed page. So much better than the lighter (and cheaper) paper.
High quality clear white A4
This is the first time I've bought this from Tesco. The paper is a high quality, was packed well and delivered on time as promised. This thicker paper enhances the quality of the documents I'm printing and it feels like a "quality" product when you hold a sheet in your hands. I'll certainly be buying more of this from Tesco
Excellent quality
I searched for a quality product at a good price and I found it at Tesco
Very good quality paper
I use a lot of A4 paper for my printer and this is one of the best. I usually buy the cheapest but Tesco had an offer on the HP inkjet paper,it uses less ink and even at the regular price I would definitely opt.for this in the future.
Good Quality
Good quality paper, just what I wanted for my project.
Good Quality Paper
Handy 250 sheet pack of high quality paper at a very reasonable price.
excellent paper
Got this on internet as not available in local store but delivered next day. An excellent paper for everyday and special use. Nice quality and bright white. Highly recommended.
HP Bright White Inkjet A4 90Gsm Paper
Good quality paper for printing in colour. Minimal show-through at 90gsm weight. Nice paper and excellent value for the price paid at Tesco.
VERY GOOD QUALITY
i DO A LOT OF PAPER CRAFTING , THIS IS IDEAL PAPER TO MAKE THE VERSES , IT LOOKS ( QUALITY) WILL DEFINATLY USE IT AGAIN