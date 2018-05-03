By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hp Premium 80Gsm 500 Sheets

4.5(32)Write a review
£ 5.50
Product Description

  • Brighter than standard office papers \n
  • Inkjet and laser compatible \n
  • Smooth surface for sharper documents \n
  • HP Multipurpose is a multipurpose paper suitable for printing,faxing and copying. Brighter & Whiter than ordinary copy paper. Sharp printed results in all printers and copiers.

Information

32 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Does the job

5 stars

Good weight of paper, brilliant amount of paper, useful for essays where you want better quailty paper than general copier paper

HP copy paper

4 stars

Product is good quality. Have used it before so no hesitation in ordering again.

Good quality paper at good price

5 stars

Bought this on click and collect and was able to get good quality paper quickly and easily, at a good price.

Consistently reliable

5 stars

I always use HP printer inks and found this brilliant-white, high quality paper to be excellent. All of my leaflets, flyers and other documents look good. There have been no printing jams- I am very pleased with my purchase and its performance.

Perfect

5 stars

Having compared on lots of other sites this was by far the best value.Good quality paper, what more could you want?

just as I expected

5 stars

I was very pleased with this purchase, as always from Tesco good quality and reasonably priced

On-line bargain

5 stars

Good price on-line, but not available in store which is mildly annoying.

Good quality paper

5 stars

I am pleased with this paper. It's not too thin and not too thick. It's just a normal useful product.

Printer

5 stars

Good wee printer. Easy to work. Good for price. Xx

Perfect

5 stars

So convenient way to buy and pick up from local store

