Hedrin Spray Gel 60Ml

Product Description
- Once Spray Gel
- For more tips on dealing with head lice, visit: www.hedrin.co.uk
- Deal with every phase of head lice, with Hedrin: Treatment
- Hedrin® Once Spray Gel eliminates head lice and their eggs. It is not a chemical poison but works physically smothering the lice. It also contains Penetrol® which helps the product to penetrate louse eggs in order to kill them. Hedrin® Once Spray Gel has been shown to work with only once application but a further check should be carried out one week after application to make sure that no lice or eggs have managed to escaped the coating. If any live lice are discovered then the treatment can be re-applied. The gel can safely be used as often as required without lice developing resistance.
- Treatment
- Kills head lice & eggs fast
- Takes one 15 minute treatment
- Dimeticone 4%
- Treats up to 2x heads
- Easy to apply
- Skin friendly
- No nasty odour
- Contains no pesticides
- With penetrol to boost egg kill
- Mumsnet rated
- Allergy certified
- Clinically tested on real heads
- Pack size: 60ML
Information
Ingredients
Contains: Dimeticone, Nerolidol (Penetrol®), PEG/PPG Dimeticone Co-Polymer, Silica Silylate
Storage
Store below 25ºC.Keep in the original carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Important: Always read the full instruction leaflet before you start
- 1 Shake up before every use
- 2 Spray straight onto dry hair
- 3 Work in with a comb or fingers, cover from root to tip
- 4 Leave for 15 minutes
- 5 Shampoo out. Apply the shampoo first, before wetting hair
Warnings
- PRECAUTIONS:
- Hedrin® Once Liquid Gel is slippery. Baths, shower cubicles, etc., may become slippery when using or washing the hair. Take care. Wash any residues away with detergent and warm water.
- Formulated with non-volatile ingredients, however, observe normal safety precautions and always keep hair away from naked flames.
- Do not use if you are sensitive to any of the ingredients.
- If a skin rash or other signs of allergy occur, stop use. Wash skin with soap and water and seek medical advice.
- Do not apply to broken skin.
- Do not use on children under 6 months.
- Avoid contact with the eyes.
- If accidentally introduced into the eyes, flush with plenty of water. If irritation persists, seek medical advice.
- If accidentally swallowed consult a doctor as soon as possible. Take the pack with you to show which product you have swallowed.
- Do not use after the expiry date shown on the pack.
- KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY ON THE HAIR AND SCALP.
Name and address
- Thornton & Ross Ltd.,
- Linthwaite,
- Huddersfield,
- HD7 5QH,
- UK.
Return to
- Thornton & Ross Ltd.,
- Linthwaite,
- Huddersfield,
- HD7 5QH,
- UK.
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
60ml ℮
Safety information
PRECAUTIONS: Hedrin® Once Liquid Gel is slippery. Baths, shower cubicles, etc., may become slippery when using or washing the hair. Take care. Wash any residues away with detergent and warm water. Formulated with non-volatile ingredients, however, observe normal safety precautions and always keep hair away from naked flames. Do not use if you are sensitive to any of the ingredients. If a skin rash or other signs of allergy occur, stop use. Wash skin with soap and water and seek medical advice. Do not apply to broken skin. Do not use on children under 6 months. Avoid contact with the eyes. If accidentally introduced into the eyes, flush with plenty of water. If irritation persists, seek medical advice. If accidentally swallowed consult a doctor as soon as possible. Take the pack with you to show which product you have swallowed. Do not use after the expiry date shown on the pack. KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY ON THE HAIR AND SCALP.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020