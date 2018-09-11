Hp Everyday Paper 75Gsm 500 Sheets

Misleading Picture
misleading picture. does not come in box.
Very good quality paper at a great price
I am very pleased with this paper and have found it to be a very good quality paper giving excellent printing results. I would personally recommend people to buy this printing paper from Tesco, as it is very good value for money and the printing results are absolutely fantastic. I will continue to buy this paper from Tesco as it is giving consistent quality.
Great value for money
Great value and very quick availability for collection.
High quality
Very high quality paper, never jams my printer unlike the cheaper stuff!
great quality
Bought this product for our personal home printer, re printing boarding passes, concert tickets etc. Great quality paper. Really satisfied.
Good Paper
Good paper never had a jam or paper problem with this Price is not the cheapest nor the dearest but ok
Good quality
No complaints at all, this paper is perfect for all everyday requirements. A good weight and so far works well with my printer. Very pleased with my purchase.
Great Quality paper
Excellent paper. I normally buy cheaper stuff but the difference is certainly noticeable.
Paper
What can i say its paper lol ... nice 4 printing kids 2 draw on cannot fault lol
Excellent paper
It is a great quality product and I will happily buy it again