By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hp Everyday Paper 75Gsm 500 Sheets

4.5(164)Write a review
Hp Everyday Paper 75Gsm 500 Sheets
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Great value paper suitable for a wide range of outputs \n
  • Inkjet and laser compatible \n
  • Pulp from sustainable forests \n
  • HP Everyday Paper brand is ideal brand for high quality printing. Recommended for home and commercial use. It produces quick-drying documents with more vibrant colors and more intense blacks, with less risk of smearing. Certified with FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council).

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

164 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Misleading Picture

1 stars

misleading picture. does not come in box.

Very good quality paper at a great price

5 stars

I am very pleased with this paper and have found it to be a very good quality paper giving excellent printing results. I would personally recommend people to buy this printing paper from Tesco, as it is very good value for money and the printing results are absolutely fantastic. I will continue to buy this paper from Tesco as it is giving consistent quality.

Great value for money

5 stars

Great value and very quick availability for collection.

High quality

5 stars

Very high quality paper, never jams my printer unlike the cheaper stuff!

great quality

5 stars

Bought this product for our personal home printer, re printing boarding passes, concert tickets etc. Great quality paper. Really satisfied.

Good Paper

5 stars

Good paper never had a jam or paper problem with this Price is not the cheapest nor the dearest but ok

Good quality

5 stars

No complaints at all, this paper is perfect for all everyday requirements. A good weight and so far works well with my printer. Very pleased with my purchase.

Great Quality paper

5 stars

Excellent paper. I normally buy cheaper stuff but the difference is certainly noticeable.

Paper

5 stars

What can i say its paper lol ... nice 4 printing kids 2 draw on cannot fault lol

Excellent paper

5 stars

It is a great quality product and I will happily buy it again

1-10 of 164 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Basics A4 White Paper 500 Sheets 75Gsm

£ 2.95
£2.95/each

Tesco Multipurpose Paper 80Gsm 500 Sheets

£ 3.35
£3.35/each

Tesco White Dl Envelopes 50 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.03/each

Tesco A4 Polypropylene Spiral Notebook 80 Sheets

£ 2.00
£2.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here