Tesco Finest Counter Medium Rare Roast Beef

Write a review
£ 6.00
£20.00/kg

One slice
  • Energy156kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 624kJ / 148kcal

Product Description

  • Medium rare cooked and roasted Scotch topside of beef.
  • Finest topside of scotch beef roasted medium rare

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Scotch Beef, Mineral Sea Salt.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using beef from Scotland

Number of uses

67 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy624kJ / 148kcal156kJ / 37kcal
Fat4.9g1.2g
Saturates1.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein25.7g6.4g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Perfect.

5 stars

Excellent flavour, almost as rare as I like it, great on a Tigel roll.

Disgusting if I was you don’t buy it

1 stars

This is disgusting It’s some kind of beef knock off it’s not beef that’s for sure I had to spit mine out and throw all that I had bought in the bin what a waste of money that was..

Its changed, not as good

1 stars

Not sure the cut that is used, but my last order was full of fat and the beef was thickly cut. I am sure the beef cut has changed as it used to be lean trimmed thinly sliced flavoursome beef..........the last few times ive bought this, im sure they are giving me a cheaper fattier cut of beef.........not sure if ill buy this again.

Not medium rare

1 stars

This beef was most definitely not medium rare, instead it was very well done and very dry. Even the cat wouldn't eat it!

