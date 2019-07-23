By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Roast Turkey With Sage Onion Stuffing

1(1)Write a review
Counter Roast Turkey With Sage Onion Stuffing

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 3.90
£13.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

One slice
  • Energy122kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 489kJ / 116kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and Roasted formed Turkey with pork sage and onion stuffing with added water.
  • Roasted turkey breast hand filled with pork, sage & onion stuffing.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey (81%), Stuffing (15%), Cornflour, Sugar, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt.

Stuffing contains: Pork, Turkey, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Onion, Sage, Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Mushroom Juice Powder, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate), Flavourings, Salt, Yeast, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Ginger, Coriander, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Mace.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, the EU

Number of uses

88 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: May contain bone

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (25g)
Energy489kJ / 116kcal122kJ / 29kcal
Fat2.3g0.6g
Saturates0.7g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.3g0.3g
Sugars1.0g0.3g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein22.2g5.6g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: May contain bone

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Product was very dry and tasteless

1 stars

Product was very dry and tasteless

Usually bought next

Tesco British Corned Beef 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Tesco Cranberry Sauce 200G

£ 0.64
£0.32/100g

Offer

Tesco British Roast Chicken Slices 125 G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Counter Haslet

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 2.25
£7.50/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here