Counter Roast Turkey With Sage Onion Stuffing

Product was very dry and tasteless
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 489kJ / 116kcal
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (81%), Stuffing (15%), Cornflour, Sugar, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt.
Stuffing contains: Pork, Turkey, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Onion, Sage, Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Mushroom Juice Powder, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate), Flavourings, Salt, Yeast, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Ginger, Coriander, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Mace.
Produced in Ireland, the EU
88 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (25g)
|Energy
|489kJ / 116kcal
|122kJ / 29kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|22.2g
|5.6g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: May contain bone
