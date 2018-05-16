Listerine Mouthwash Totalcare Sensitive 500Ml

Product Description
- Total Care Sensitive Milder Taste Clean Mint Mouthwash
- 6 in 1 Benefits
- Protects sensitive teeth
- Strengthens the enamel
- Protects gums
- Fights bacteria
- Freshens breath
- Improves oral hygiene
- Used twice daily, Listerine® Total Care Sensitive Milder Taste is proven to clean your whole mouth and target the multiple causes of tooth sensitivity:
- Builds protection against that sharp, sudden sensitive feeling
- Strengthens tooth enamel, even in hard to reach areas
- Keeps gums healthy to help prevent gum recession, so the sensitive area below the gum line is better protected
- Kills plaque bacteria between the teeth and freshens breath
- All-round protection from sensitivity
- Clean mint
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
[PR-013148], Aqua, Sorbitol, Propylene Glycol, Potassium Nitrate, Poloxamer 188, Benzoic Acid, Aroma, Sodium Benzoate, Eucalyptol, Sodium Saccharin, Sucralose, Sodium Fluoride, Methyl Salicylate, Thymol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Menthol, Sodium Chloride, BHT, CI42053, Contains Sodium Fluoride (220 ppm F)
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Especially effective when used morning and evening after brushing. Pour 20 ml (4 x 5 ml teaspoonfuls) into a glass, rinse around teeth and gums for 30 seconds, then spit out.
Warnings
- Not suitable for use in children under 12 years. Do not swallow. If swallowed, get medical help. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Stop use and ask a dentist if oral irritation occurs. Keep out of the reach of children.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- UK,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
- Airton Road,
Return to
- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Services EAME Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- UK,
- SL6 3UG.
- Careline: 0808 238 9999
- Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
- Airton Road,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- Careline: 1800 22 0044
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
