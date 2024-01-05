We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 14 Mini Duck Spring Rolls 252G

Tesco 14 Mini Duck Spring Rolls 252G

2.7(32)
£2.50

£9.92/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One spring roll
Energy
207kJ
49kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.1g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ / 275kcal

Duck with mixed vegetables and hoisin sauce, wrapped in filo pastry.
Food worth celebrating Marinated duck with hoisin sauce and vegetables wrapped in pastry
Pack size: 0.252KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Duck (18%), Water, Palm Oil, Carrot, Onion, Water Chestnut, Spring Onion, Sugar, Corn Starch, Ginger, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic, Sesame Oil, Salt, Spices [Star Anise, Cinnamon Powder, Coriander Powder, Bay Leaf, Allspice], Soya Bean, Rice, Sesame Seeds, Star Anise Extract, Fructose Syrup, Fennel Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

14 Servings

Net Contents

252g e

