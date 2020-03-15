Webbox Super Supreme Chubs Chicken & Turkey 800G

My dog loves it
My dog ate it the first time I gave it to him, but refused it next day.
Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetables (min 4% Carrot, min 4% Pea), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (min 0.4% Chicory Extract), Minerals, Herbs (min 0.1% Basil), Antioxidants: Preservatives; Flavour
Store unopened in a dry cool place. Once open use within 24 hours or 48 hours if kept in a refrigerator. Do not freeze.For best before date, batch number and factory registration number, see seam.
800g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|7.0%
|Crude Fibre
|0.5%
|Fat Content
|9%
|Crude Ash
|2.5%
|Moisture
|80%
