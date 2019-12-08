By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Webbox Super Supreme Chubs Beef & Lamb 800G

4(1)Write a review
Webbox Super Supreme Chubs Beef & Lamb 800G
£ 0.65
£0.81/kg
  • With vegetables and added herbs
  • Added prebiotic healthy digestion
  • Added nutrition
  • Made with fresh meat
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetables (min 4% Carrot, min 4% Pea), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (min 0.4% Chicory Extract), Minerals, Herbs (min 0.1% Basil)

Storage

Store unopened in a dry cool place. Once open use within 24 hours or 48 hours if kept in a refrigerator. Do not freeze.For best before date, batch number and factory registration number, see seam.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide
  • Webbox® Supreme Chub Roll is a complementary dog food enriched with vegetables and herbs for added nutrition and a natural prebiotic to aid digestion. To ensure a healthy, balanced diet for your dog, chub rolls should be fed with an equal quantity of mixer meal or biscuit.
  • The quantities shown should be used as a guideline only, as the needs of individual dogs may vary. Fresh drinking water should be provided at all times.
  • Feeding Guide
  • Breed Size: Weight of dog (kg): Up to 5, Packs per day (this size): 1/4
  • Breed Size: Weight of dog (kg): 5 - 10, Packs per day (this size): 1/4 - 1/2
  • Breed Size: Weight of dog (kg): 10 - 20, Packs per day (this size): 1/2 - 3/4
  • Breed Size: Weight of dog (kg): 20 - 45, Packs per day (this size): 3/4 - 1

Name and address

  • Pets Choice Ltd,
  • Brentwood House,
  • Lower Philips Road,
  • Whitebirk Industrial Estate,
  • Blackburn,
  • BB1 5UD.

Return to

  • Please send all enquiries to:
  • Pets Choice Ltd,
  • Brentwood House,
  • Lower Philips Road,
  • Whitebirk Industrial Estate,
  • Blackburn,
  • BB1 5UD.
  • Freephone: 0800 783 8351
  • Web: www.webboxpetfood.co.uk
  • Email: info@petschoice.co.uk

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude Protein 7.0%
Crude Fibre0.5%
Fat Content9%
Crude Ash 2.5%
Moisture80%
Additives: -
Antioxidants; Preservatives; Flavour; Colour-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value

4 stars

Tried lots of types as have a fussy dog tried this not expecting him to eat it as quite cheap. But he loves it what do I know.

Usually bought next

Tesco Gravy Bites Dog Treats 400G

£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Tesco Sausages Beef & Game Dog Treats 4 Sausages 70G

£ 1.00
£14.29/kg

Tesco Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.25
£0.13/metre

Tesco 7 Dental Sticks Large Dog 270G

£ 1.00
£0.37/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here