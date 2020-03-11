Bic Soliel Lady Scent 4S

Fantastic razor 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 23rd February 2020 Tried this product last week and I found that for a disposable razor it was very good. I usually use a different brand but I was very pleasantly surprised with how well this shaved and how smooth my skin was. Will quite possibly be changing my razor to this one in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great disposable razors 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 23rd February 2020 I have used this shaver several times now and I'm still really happy with it. It has a really comfortable handle which is easy to grip when in a bath or shower, it is nice and lightweight which makes it easy to Manoeuvre and also means it's great to travel with. The pack comes with 4 shavers which are all a slightly different colour which is very useful if living with others that also use it. The shaver works really well at removing hair and leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth afterwards.

Smooth clean shave 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 21st February 2020 The Soleil scent razor I had the chance to try was absolutely fantastic. A nice clean smooth save every single time leaving a lovely sunny smell on the skin... like a warm sunny day. I will definitely use it again.

Smells nice 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 19th February 2020 Easy to hold, smooth shave. Non slip handle. In like the colour and the scent is pleasant. Have used other disposable razors in the past but have found them to be not as Sharp and not as easy to hold.

Lovely rasors 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 18th February 2020 I give the bic pink razor a try when i had my shower honestly vey good rasor does exatly the job leaves the skin so smooth soft and clean in one way.it does shave all the hair legs so easily. Would recommand

Perfect 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 18th February 2020 Love the colours and the subtle scent of these razors. I tend to steer away from disposable razors, but these had a good soft grip and gave a good smooth shave with no nasty cuts. Overall one of the best disposable razors I have tried.

Nice scent 3 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 17th February 2020 I tested these razors twice, I found that they caused my legs to sting on both occasions. Maybe OK for someone who hasn't got sensitive skin. They don't have much of a grip so we're quite slippery when your hands are wet.

Great close shave 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 16th February 2020 I hate to admit it but I have been using my husbands old razor handle for months, using one of these made me realise how bad a shave I had been getting all this time. I loved the colours, and straight away I noticed how close and soft the shave was. I also didn't nick myself once, unlike a new blade on my old razor.

Great shaver 4 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 14th February 2020 I used bic shaver twice. It glides well where I wanted to shave. It comes in a pack of four, great colours to liven the pack. Easy to hold and grip, not difficult to handle and shave around certain areas. Blade are great and shaves very well. I have been using bic shavers for many years.